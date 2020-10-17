FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus
* President Donald Trump called for a big economic stimulus as U.S. infections surpassed eight million, with record spikes in several states. * Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 6,751 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 419 additional fatalities, bringing the country's total to 841,661 cases and 85,704 deaths.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 18:15 IST
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered the biggest election victory for her centre-left Labour Party in half a century as voters rewarded her for a decisive response to COVID-19. Her "go hard, go early" approach has eliminated locally spread COVID-19 in the nation.
DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.
* Eikon users, see MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE
* Countries including Germany, Austria, Poland, Ukraine and Czech Republic reported record daily increases in the number of coronavirus infections. * Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has tested positive for the coronavirus and might have caught it at a meeting with his European Union counterparts on Monday, a spokeswoman for his ministry said.
* A man living in the same Vatican residence as Pope Francis has tested positive for COVID-19 and gone into isolation, the Vatican said. AMERICAS
* A federal judge on Friday rejected a request from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn to void New York state's limits on religious gatherings in coronavirus hot spots, which the diocese argued had effectively closed its churches. * President Donald Trump called for a big economic stimulus as U.S. infections surpassed eight million, with record spikes in several states.
* Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 6,751 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 419 additional fatalities, bringing the country's total to 841,661 cases and 85,704 deaths. ASIA-PACIFIC
* Australia's coronavirus hotspot of Victoria recorded a single case on Saturday - the lowest daily number since early June - and no deaths, with the state's top health official calling the figures "one-der-ful". * India's infections rose by another 62,212 cases over the previous day and a local media report said on Saturday the government had begun identifying about 300 million people who would be given a vaccine first when it is ready.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd have received renewed approval to conduct late-stage clinical trials in India of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, the sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday.
* Pfizer Inc said it could file in late November for U.S. authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing, suggesting that a vaccine could potentially be available in the country by the end of the year. * The World Health Organization said it would assess monoclonal antibodies and other antiviral drugs in its trial of potential COVID-19 treatments, after the trial found Gilead Science's remdesivir had no impact on survival rates.
ECONOMIC IMPACT * Malaysia Airlines' parent company is still holding negotiations with lessors and creditors over a restructuring plan to keep the carrier alive, but the talks are taking longer than planned, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters. The airline is seeking to restructure after the pandemic forced it to slash operations.
(Compiled by Frances Kerry)
ALSO READ
President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.
FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus
FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus
FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus
FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus