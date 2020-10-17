FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered the biggest election victory for her centre-left Labour Party in half a century as voters rewarded her for a decisive response to COVID-19. Her "go hard, go early" approach has eliminated locally spread COVID-19 in the nation.

* Countries including Germany, Austria, Poland, Ukraine and Czech Republic reported record daily increases in the number of coronavirus infections. * Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has tested positive for the coronavirus and might have caught it at a meeting with his European Union counterparts on Monday, a spokeswoman for his ministry said.

* A man living in the same Vatican residence as Pope Francis has tested positive for COVID-19 and gone into isolation, the Vatican said. AMERICAS

* A federal judge on Friday rejected a request from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn to void New York state's limits on religious gatherings in coronavirus hot spots, which the diocese argued had effectively closed its churches. * President Donald Trump called for a big economic stimulus as U.S. infections surpassed eight million, with record spikes in several states.

* Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 6,751 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 419 additional fatalities, bringing the country's total to 841,661 cases and 85,704 deaths. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia's coronavirus hotspot of Victoria recorded a single case on Saturday - the lowest daily number since early June - and no deaths, with the state's top health official calling the figures "one-der-ful". * India's infections rose by another 62,212 cases over the previous day and a local media report said on Saturday the government had begun identifying about 300 million people who would be given a vaccine first when it is ready.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd have received renewed approval to conduct late-stage clinical trials in India of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, the sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday.

* Pfizer Inc said it could file in late November for U.S. authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing, suggesting that a vaccine could potentially be available in the country by the end of the year. * The World Health Organization said it would assess monoclonal antibodies and other antiviral drugs in its trial of potential COVID-19 treatments, after the trial found Gilead Science's remdesivir had no impact on survival rates.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Malaysia Airlines' parent company is still holding negotiations with lessors and creditors over a restructuring plan to keep the carrier alive, but the talks are taking longer than planned, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters. The airline is seeking to restructure after the pandemic forced it to slash operations.

