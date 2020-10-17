Left Menu
101 new cases push Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally to 8,404

West Khasi Hills registered 30 fresh cases, followed by West Garo Hills at 11, Ri Bhoi at two and South West Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills at one each, he said. Meghalaya currently has 2,295 active coronavirus cases, while 6,034 have recovered from the disease, War said.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 17-10-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 19:54 IST
At least 101 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Saturday, pushing the tally to 8,404, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 75 after five more people succumbed to the infection, he said.

Altogether 298 patients have recovered from the disease during the day, Health Services Director Aman War said. East Khasi Hills, of which state capital Shillong is a part, continues to be the worst-affected district with 56 new cases.

The district also accounted for 1,554 active cases, he said. West Khasi Hills registered 30 fresh cases, followed by West Garo Hills at 11, Ri Bhoi at two and South West Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills at one each, he said.

Meghalaya currently has 2,295 active coronavirus cases, while 6,034 have recovered from the disease, War said. A total of 1.84 lakh samples have been sent for COVID-19 examination so far, he added.

