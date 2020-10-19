Left Menu
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 4,119 new coronavirus cases; Global coronavirus cases surpass the 40 million milestones and more

Brazil registers 10,982 new cases of COVID-19, deaths rise to 153,905 Brazil reported 10,982 new cases of COVID-19 and 230 deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 10:27 IST
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 4,119 new coronavirus cases; Global coronavirus cases surpass the 40 million milestones and more
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Mexico reports 4,119 new coronavirus cases, 108 new deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported on Sunday 4,119 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 108 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 851,227 and the death toll to 86,167. Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Healthcare workers, high-risk people will get priority for COVID-19 vaccine in New York: governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that healthcare workers and high-risk populations, including some long-term care residents, would get priority in his state to receive a COVID-19 vaccine when one is approved and available. According to the five-phase preliminary plan for New York's vaccine administration program, some details of which Cuomo announced at a news briefing, healthcare workers in patient-care settings, long-term care facility workers and some long-term care residents would be among the first to receive a vaccine.

Italy unveils new COVID-19 restrictions as daily infections climb

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gave mayors the power to shut public squares from 9 p.m. to halt gatherings as he unveiled a further package of measures on Sunday to try to halt a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. As daily cases in Italy hit a new record 11,705 on Sunday, Conte said the situation had become critical but his government has been determined to avoid a repeat of the lockdown imposed at the start of the crisis in March.

U.S. CDC reports 218,511 total deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 8,081,489 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 53,157 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 593 to 218,511. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. EDT on Saturday versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3dz9fTp)

Mainland China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, same as a day earlier

China reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 18, the same as a day earlier, the health commission said on Monday. All of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

Global coronavirus cases surpass the 40 million milestone

Worldwide coronavirus cases crossed 40 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as the onset of winter in the northern hemisphere fuelled a resurgence in the spread of the disease. The Reuters tally is based on official reporting by individual countries. Experts believe the true numbers of both cases and deaths are likely much higher, given deficiencies in testing and potential under-reporting by some countries.

Brazil registers 10,982 new cases of COVID-19, deaths rise to 153,905

Brazil reported 10,982 new cases of COVID-19 and 230 deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. The South American country has now registered 5,235,344 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 153,905, according to ministry data, in the world's most fatal outbreak outside the United States.

Twitter raps Trump COVID-19 adviser as U.S. cases rise

Twitter on Sunday removed a "misleading" tweet downplaying the efficacy of masks posted by a top coronavirus adviser to President Donald Trump, while U.S. cases surged before the Nov. 3 election. As the Trump administration fends off accusations that it's mixed messaging on wearing masks hampered the fight against the coronavirus, Dr. Scott Atlas continued to minimize the importance of masks with a Twitter post on Saturday, saying, "Masks work? NO."

Panama offers COVID-19 tests to international travelers

Panama is the latest country to offer travelers a COVID-19 test when they arrive at its main airport, a little less than a week after resuming international flights following a seven-month suspension due to the pandemic. The Sofia SARS Antigen Fluorescent Immunoassay tests are meant to prevent the import of new cases at a time when parts of Europe and the United States are seeing a resurgence.

Australia's COVID-19 hotspot reports four new cases as restrictions ease

The Australian state of Victoria reported four new COVID-19 cases on Monday as people in Melbourne were granted more freedom to move about after a month-long lockdown, buoying hopes an outbreak in the city was nearing an end. Case numbers were up from just two on Sunday, but extended a run of single-digit daily increases to almost a week and are well down from a peak of more than 700 cases in a single day in early August.

