New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

. DES6 DL-POLLUTION-ODD EVEN Implementing odd-even scheme will be 'last weapon' to fight air pollution: Gopal Rai New Delhi:Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said implementing the odd-even road rationing scheme would be the "last weapon" to fight air pollution in the city and presently the government is focusing on the "Red Light On, Gaadi off" campaign.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:07 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. . DEL41 JK-LD ED-ABDULLAH ED questions Farooq Abdullah in JKCA money laundering case, People’ Alliance says vendetta Srinagar: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with a money laundering probe related to a multi-crore scam in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, officials said. .

DEL42 DL-KEJRIWAL-AIR POLLUTION Kejriwal seeks monthly meetings with CMs of Haryana, UP, Punjab to curb air pollution New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday to hold monthly meetings with the CMs of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP to curb air pollution, saying there was a lack of political will at the level of the states to address the issue.

DES4 UP-IMMOLATION BID Self-immolation bid of Barabanki-based family prevented by police outside Lucknow's Vidhan Bhavan Lucknow: All five members of a Barabanki-based family attempted to immolate themselves outside the high-security Vidhan Bhavan building that houses the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council here on Monday, but were prevented by the police personnel present there before they could set themselves ablaze. . DES13 UP-VIRUS-CASES 1,746 fresh COVID-19 cases push UP's tally to 4,56,865; death toll 6,685 Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 6,685 on Monday with 27 more fatalities, while 1,746 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 4,56,865, officials said. .

DES11 UP-WMAN-COVID Covid +ve pregnant woman taken away by kin from health workers’ custody: Official Muzaffarnagar: A pregnant woman being sent to a COVID-19 hospital by district health authorities after being tested positive for the infection was taken away forcibly by her family members. . IN THE PIPELINE... .

Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal says state government consulting constitutional experts over legislation to counter Centre's farm laws.. .

