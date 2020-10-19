Left Menu
Development News Edition

French first lady to self-isolate after contact with COVID-19 patient - source

French First Lady Brigitte Macron will self-isolate for seven days after coming into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Macron's office said on Monday. "Brigitte Macron was in contact on Thursday Oct. 15 with a person who has been tested positive for COVID-19 this Monday, Oct. 19, and showing symptoms of the disease," it said in a statement.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:06 IST
French first lady to self-isolate after contact with COVID-19 patient - source
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

French First Lady Brigitte Macron will self-isolate for seven days after coming into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Macron's office said on Monday.

"Brigitte Macron was in contact on Thursday, Oct. 15 with a person who has been tested positive for COVID-19 this Monday, Oct. 19, and showing symptoms of the disease," it said in a statement. "In accordance with health authorities' recommendations, she will self-isolate for seven days. Brigitte Macron has no symptoms of the disease at this stage."

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Four dead in HP's Chamba as car falls into gorge after collision with SUV

Four people died on the spot in Himachal Pradeshs Chamba district as their car fell into a deep gorge on Monday, police said. The car fell into the nearly 300-metre deep gorge after it was hit by an SUV at Kalhel under the jurisdiction of T...

J&K: 'My town my pride' campaign will lead to better understanding of urban issues, says senior official

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday launched the my town, my pride campaign to provide governance at the doorstep of the people living in urban areas of the union territoryThe two-day programme was launched by Financial Commissio...

Kashmir 1947: A case of Pakistani perfidy

By Raghvendra Singh For Mohammed Ali Jinnah and his newly created Pakistan, it would completely negate his two-nation theory if the princely state of Jammu Kashmir JK decided to opt for India. When Jammu and Kashmir showed reluctance to g...

Adityanath dismisses Homeguards official for corruption

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered the dismissal of a district commandant of Homeguards department on charges of corruption, a state government official said. Working on the zero tolerance policy on corruption, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020