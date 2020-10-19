Kolkata Police to distribute masks during Durga Puja

Kolkata Police Commissioner AnujSharma urged the people on Monday to strictly follow COVID-19safety protocols during the festive season

Launching the Kolkata Traffic Police's 'Pujo GuideMap', Sharma said the police will distribute masks among thepeople from puja pandals

"Always wear masks while going out and maintainphysical distancing. Officer-in-charges of all the policestations have been asked to visit marketplaces and startmiking, focusing on raising the awareness among the peopleabout the health protocols," he said.