549 new coronavirus cases in Pune district

Pune district reported 549 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its caseload to 3,15,011, a health official said on Monday evening. With 42 fatalities, the death toll in the district reached 7,491, he added.

"Of the 549 cases, 214 were detected in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,57,631 cases so far. "However, 505 patients were also discharged from the hospitals in the city," the official said.

With 159 new cases, the tally in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area rose to 85,677, he said..