Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus restrictions reinstated in Wisconsin as New Mexico sounds the alarm

As Wisconsin battled one of the worst coronavirus surges in the United States, a judge on Monday reinstated an order from Governor Tony Evers' administration limiting indoor public gatherings. The order, issued earlier this month to stem rising new COVID-19 infections in the state, put a 25% capacity limit on the number of people who may gather indoors, including at bars and restaurants, until Nov. 6.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 20-10-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 00:18 IST
Coronavirus restrictions reinstated in Wisconsin as New Mexico sounds the alarm
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As Wisconsin battled one of the worst coronavirus surges in the United States, a judge on Monday reinstated an order from Governor Tony Evers' administration limiting indoor public gatherings.

The order, issued earlier this month to stem rising new COVID-19 infections in the state, put a 25% capacity limit on the number of people who may gather indoors, including at bars and restaurants, until Nov. 6. "This critically important ruling will help us prevent the spread of this virus by restoring limits on public gatherings," Evers said in a statement.

Wisconsin, one of several battleground states in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, is scrambling to contain a resurgence of the coronavirus that officials fear could overwhelm the state's hospitals. Evers' emergency directive was challenged in court shortly after it was issued on Oct 6., and a judge initially blocked it on Oct. 14.

Wisconsin is one of five states where more than 20% of COVID-19 tests are coming back positive. Local health officials last week warned about "very intense community spread in all age groups" as they announced a string of grim records. However, a field hospital erected at fairgrounds outside Milwaukee for COVID-19 patients was empty as of Sunday, according to Wisconsin health authorities.

FALL SURGE The number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States last week rose 13% to more than 393,000, approaching levels last seen during a summer peak, according to a Reuters analysis.

Thirty-four of 50 states have seen cases increase for at least two weeks in a row, up from 29 the prior week. They include Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and North Carolina — all battleground states for the Nov. 3 election. Deaths fell 2% to about 4,900 people for the week ended Oct. 18, according to the analysis of state and county reports. Since the outbreak started, nearly 220,000 people in the country have died and over 8.1 million have become infected with the novel coronavirus.

In New Mexico, the governor warned on Monday that the state's healthcare resources might not be sufficient if coronavirus cases continue to rise at the current pace. "If COVID-19 continues to exponentially spread like last week, New Mexico will not have the health care and hospital capacity for every New Mexican who needs care," Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, wrote in a tweet.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Somalia prime minister retains finance, foreign ministers in new cabinet

Somalias Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble retained finance minister Abdirahman Duale Bayle in a reshuffled cabinet of 27 announced on Monday.Bayle, who has held the position since 2017, has been instrumental in steering the Horn of Afri...

Man serving 660-year sentence denied compassionate release

A Rhode Island man serving a 660-year prison sentence for laundering millions of dollars for a Colombian drug cartel was denied compassionate release on Monday by a federal judge who said he had failed to show he was at an increased risk of...

Biden: Trump's closing argument is anti-science

Joe Bidens campaign says President Donald Trump is using staunch opposition to science as his closing argument as Election Day looms. During a campaign conference call on Monday, Trump called Dr. Anthony Fauci a disaster and other top infec...

Trump says Sudan will be removed from terrorism list

President Donald Trump on Monday said Sudan will be removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that would open the door for the African country to get the international loans and aid that are essential for reviving its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020