Swiss report more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases

Swiss report more than 3,000 new coronavirus casesReuters | Zurich | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 15:47 IST
Swiss health authorities reported 3,008 new coronavirus infections in a day on Tuesday as hospitalisations continued to mount.
Switzerland's public health agency reported https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/situation-schweiz-und-international.html a total of 86,167 confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein. The death toll rose by eight to 1,845.
