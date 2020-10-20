Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

5:31 p.m. Insurance claims related to COVID-19 treatment rise in September. 5:03 p.m. 135 new cases take Tripura's COVID-19 tally to 29,688. 4:35 p.m. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal account for 64 per cent of all active COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry. 10:15 a.m. Single day rise of 46,790 new COVID-19 cases, 587 fatalities pushes India's virus caseload to 75,97,063, death toll to 1,15,197: Government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 18:18 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 5:37 p.m.

30 deaths, 2,351 fresh novel coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh. 5:31 p.m. Insurance claims related to COVID-19 treatment rise in September.

5:03 p.m. 135 new cases take Tripura's COVID-19 tally to 29,688.

4:35 p.m. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal account for 64 per cent of all active COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry. 4:12 p.m.

COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined from 1.77 percent on September 1 to 1.52 percent as on date: Health Ministry. 3:41 p.m.

Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce COVID-19 spread: Study. 3:18 p.m. Andaman & Nicobar Islands reports 18 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 4,126.

2:41 p.m. Ladakh's COVID-19 tally rises to 5,647 with 49 fresh cases.

1:25 p.m. Hero World Challenge golf tournament cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

12:25 p.m. Severe COVID-19 patients may be best donors for plasma therapy: Study.

12:09 p.m. Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounts to 2,72,250 with 1,904 new cases; 16 fresh fatalities push death toll to 1,168: Health official.

11:54 a.m. 27 new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 2,280.

11:26 a.m. Coronavirus tally in Puducherry rises to 33,452 with 206 additions 11:21 a.m.

238 new cases push Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 13,643. 11:04 a.m.

Case against COVID-19 norms violation in Madhya Pradesh CM's poll roadshow. 10:33 a.m.

Delhi Metro: 144 passengers fined in last 6 days for violating COVID-19 norms. 10:16 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 7,48,538, while 67,33,328 people have recovered from the disease: Union Health Ministry. 10:15 a.m.

Single day rise of 46,790 new COVID-19 cases, 587 fatalities pushes India's virus caseload to 75,97,063, death toll to 1,15,197: Government. 9:59 a.m.

UNICEF to stockpile half a billion syringes by year-end to prepare for COVID-19 vaccinations. 9:48 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 490 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths. 9:47 a.m.

COVID-19: 1,486 new cases, 7 deaths in Telangana. 9:34 a.m.

Two videos of patients performing 'garba' at COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai have surfaced on social media, even as the Maharashtra government has appealed to people to hold health and blood donation camps instead of dandiya during the ongoing Navratri festival..

