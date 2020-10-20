Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Harsh Vardhan launches CSIR Ushered Repurposed Drugs website

The Minister lauded the efforts of CSIR for being at the forefront of the ongoing fight against COVID-19 and prioritizing clinical trials, generating data for their regulatory approval and helping launch drugs and diagnostics in the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 20:03 IST
Dr Harsh Vardhan launches CSIR Ushered Repurposed Drugs website
CSIR is exploring multiple combination clinical trials of anti-virals with host-directed therapies for the potential treatment of COVID-19. Image Credit: Twitter(@drharshvardhan)

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Science & Technology, Health and Family Welfare and Earth Sciences, today launched a website that gives comprehensive information about the numerous COVID-19 clinical trials that CSIR is engaged in a partnership with Industry, other government departments and ministries.

Called CuRED or CSIR Ushered Repurposed Drugs, the website provides information about the drugs, diagnostics and devices including the current stage of the trials, partnering institutions and their role in the trials and other details. The site can be accessed at https://www.iiim.res.in/cured/ or

http://db.iiim.res.in/ct/index.php.

The Minister lauded the efforts of CSIR for being at the forefront of the ongoing fight against COVID-19 and prioritizing clinical trials, generating data for their regulatory approval and helping launch drugs and diagnostics in the market. He commended the approach of using repurposed drugs and also, synthesizing COVID-19 drugs through new processes and transferring to Industry.

CSIR is exploring multiple combination clinical trials of anti-virals with host-directed therapies for the potential treatment of COVID-19. CSIR is also working with the Ministry of AYUSH for clinical trials of AYUSH drugs and has undertaken safety & efficacy trials of AYUSH prophylactics and therapeutics based on individual plant-based compounds and in combination. Five clinical trials involving Withaniasomnifera, Tinosporacordifolia + Piper longum(in combination), Glycyrrhizaglabra, Tinosporacordifolia & Adhatodavasica (individually and in combination) and AYUSH-64 formulation are undergoing safety and efficacy trials.

A key clinical trial of CSIR is the Sepsivac (Mw) against COVID -19 in partnership with Cadila. The phase 2 clinical trial has been completed successfully on critically ill COVID-19 patients, and more extensive Phase 3 trial is on the anvil. Further, the Phase 2 trial of phytopharmaceutical AQCH on Covid-19 patients with Sun Pharma and DBT is underway.

In addition to clinical trials of repurposed drugs and vaccines, CSIR has been involved in clinical trials of diagnostics and devices.

Dr Harsh Vardhan emphasized that while the scientists are working on developing drugs and vaccines, as of now, social distancing, wearing masks and other precautions are essential and must be duly followed if we have to win the fight against COVID-19.

Dr Shekhar C Mande, Secretary, DSIR and DG-CSIR, Dr.Ranjana Aggarwal, Dir, NISTADS and Dr Geetha Vani Rayasam, Senior Principal Scientist & Head, Science Communication and Dissemination Directorate CSIR HQ, were present on the occasion. CSIR Directors, Heads of Departments, and Scientists involved in Clinical Trials joined the event virtually.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LTI Q2 net profit rises 27 pc to Rs 457 cr

IT company LT Infotech LTI on Tuesday reported a 26.7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 456.8 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. This is against a net profit of Rs 360.4 crore in the same period a year ago, LTI s...

Berlin imposes compulsory mask measures against coronavirus

Berlins municipal government on Tuesday made it compulsory to wear masks at markets, in queues and on 10 busy shopping streets, but stopped short of imposing another lockdown to curb a new wave of coronavirus infections in the German capita...

Brazil senator caught with cash in underwear seeks 90-day leave

A Brazilian senator caught in a police raid hiding cash between his buttocks last week has requested a 90-day leave from the Senate, his spokesperson said on Tuesday. The senator, Chico Rodrigues, is the target of an investigation into the ...

14 states report reduction in parasitic intestinal worm infection: Health ministry

Fourteen states have reported a reduction in parasitic intestinal worm infection which has a detrimental effect on childrens physical growth and well being and can cause anaemia and under-nutrition, the Health Ministry has saidThe ministry ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020