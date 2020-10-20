Left Menu
UK government fails to reach COVID-19 agreement with Greater Manchester

The plan has provoked resistance from leaders in the north of England, where the worst of the latest outbreaks are concentrated. The mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, had called for more financial support for the region's businesses which would be forced to shut under the government's highest tier of restrictions, but the two sides failed to reach agreement.

20-10-2020
Britain's government and local leaders in the northern region of Greater Manchester have failed to reach agreement on imposing stricter restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday.

"I'm disappointed that despite recognising the gravity of the situation, the mayor has been unwilling to take the action that is required to get the spread of the virus under control in Greater Manchester and reach an agreement with the government," Jenrick said in a statement. Burnham told a news conference in Manchester that the government had failed to meet the minimum amount needed by the region to protects its poorest, and that it was ministers who had walked away from talks.

"At no point today, where we offered enough to protect the poorest people in our communities through the punishing reality of the winter, to come," Burnham said. "It cannot be right to close people's place of work, to shut somebody's business, without giving them proper support so that they can look after themselves."

