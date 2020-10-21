Left Menu
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut discourage nonessential travel as COVID-19 cases rise

The rate of positive coronavirus tests was above 3% in New Jersey, state health officials said on Monday. Pennsylvania's was 4.3%, said Governor Tom Wolf. New York's positivity rate was 1.3% on Tuesday, one of the lowest in the nation, but health officials have raised concerns about some "hot spots" in parts of New York City and counties north of the metropolis.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 04:47 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 04:47 IST
The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Tuesday urged residents to limit nonessential travel between the states but stopped short of imposing quarantine requirements for people crossing those borders, even as local coronavirus cases rose.

New York, which faced one of the most rampant outbreaks in the world earlier this year, now requires people arriving from 38 states and two U.S. territories where cases are rising to quarantine for 14 days, either at home or in a hotel room. Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania now meet the state's criteria for the quarantine requirements, but New York Governor Andrew Cuomo agreed with his neighboring counterparts that adding them to the quarantine list would be impractical.

In a joint statement later on Tuesday, Cuomo joined New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, all Democrats, in saying the three states "depend on each other when it comes to commerce, education, and health care." "We're urging all of our residents to avoid unnecessary or non-essential travel between states at this time, but will not subject residents of our states to a quarantine if coming from a neighboring state," the statement said.

Cuomo said he also wanted to discourage nonessential travel from Pennsylvania. The rate of positive coronavirus tests was above 3% in New Jersey, state health officials said on Monday. In Connecticut, the positivity rate was 1.7%, Lamont said on Monday. Pennsylvania's was 4.3%, said Governor Tom Wolf.

New York's positivity rate was 1.3% on Tuesday, one of the lowest in the nation, but health officials have raised concerns about some "hot spots" in parts of New York City and counties north of the metropolis.

