COVID-19: Active cases remain below 7.5-lakh mark

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Active cases of COVID-19 in India settled below the 7.5-lakh mark for the second  successive day, while the national case fatality rate (CFR) has dropped to 1.51 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:55 IST
New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Active cases of COVID-19 in India settled below the 7.5-lakh mark for the second successive day, while the national case fatality rate (CFR) has dropped to 1.51 percent, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Presently 14 states and UTs including Chhattisgarh (0.96 pc), Jharkhand (0.87 pc), Andhra Pradesh (0.82 pc), Telangana (0.57 pc), Bihar (0.49 pc), Assam (0.44 pc), Odisha (0.43 pc), and Kerala (0.34 pc) are reporting case fatality rate of less than 1 percent.

The Centre has advised states and UTs to aim to bring down the CFR below 1 percent. There are 7,40,090 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 9.67 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. With a high number of COVID-19 patients recovering every day, India's steady trend of posting high levels of daily recoveries also continues. A total of 61,775 recoveries have been registered in a span of 24 hours in the country whereas 54,044 new infections were reported during the same period, the ministry said.

This is when 10,83,608 tests have been conducted in a span of 24 hours in the country, it underlined. "Successful implementation of the test, track, and treat strategy along with timely and appropriate treatment has led to the consistent slide in the fatality rate. The national CFR has fallen to 1.51 percent today," the ministry said.

A total of 67,95,103 people have recuperated from the disease so far in the country. A higher number of single day recoveries has resulted in a continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which is fast approaching 89 percent (88.81%). The ministry said that 77 percent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Karnataka outnumbered Maharashtra in new recovered cases with more than 8,500 new recoveries. Maharashtra and Kerala both contribute more than 7,000 to the new recoveries. Also, 78 percent of the 54,044 new cases of COVID-19 registered in a span of 24 hours are concentrated in ten states and UT. Maharashtra contributed more than 8,000 to the new cases. Karnataka and Kerala, both contributed more than 6,000.

As many as 717 deaths have been registered in a span of 24 hours of which 82 percent are reported from 10 states and UTs, the ministry said adding 29 percent of deaths reported are from Maharashtra with 213 deaths followed by Karnataka with 66 deaths. India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 76,51,107 with 54,044 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,15,914 with 717 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

