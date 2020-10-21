Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland reports new record in daily coronavirus cases

Poland's coronavirus infections have doubled in less than three weeks and now exceed 200,000, the health ministry said, as it announced a new daily record of 10,040 cases. Poland's lower house of parliament is holding an emergency session on Wednesday to discuss a draft bill proposed by the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) to unblock the overwhelmed health system.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 21-10-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 15:01 IST
Poland reports new record in daily coronavirus cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Poland's coronavirus infections have doubled in less than three weeks and now exceed 200,000, the health ministry said, as it announced a new daily record of 10,040 cases.

Poland's lower house of parliament is holding an emergency session on Wednesday to discuss a draft bill proposed by the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) to unblock the overwhelmed health system. The meeting was postponed from Tuesday at the request of the opposition, which said it needed more time to analyse the bill.

"We have prepared about forty amendments. We have found some obvious errors, including one that allows calling young female doctors the day after giving birth to work in infectious wards," said Cezary Tomczyk, who heads the parliamentary caucus of the biggest opposition party, Civic Coalition. PiS lawmakers say the situation demands quick action.

Government COVID-19 advisor Andrzej Horban 10,000 daily cases is the upper limit of the health system's current capacity, with up to 2,000 patients admitted to hospitals every day. As of Wednesday, COVID-19 patients occupied 9,439 hospital beds and were using 757 ventilators, compared with 8,962 and 725 a day earlier, the ministry said.

Its spokesman said that capacity as of Wednesday is around 17,000 COVID-19 hospital beds. Poland is building temporary hospitals, mostly in big cities, which report the biggest spikes in new cases. Horban said if the number of daily cases does not increase, field hospitals may not be necessary.

"If we manage to stop the transmission at this level, if we manage to get off this transmission in a moment, the entire healthcare system will stand up beautifully," Horban told radio RMF24. Poland has now recorded 202,579 cases and 3,851 deaths, 130 of those reported on Wednesday. It passed 100,000 infections on Oct. 4.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Gold trader attacked, robbed of valuables worth lakhs

Two unidentified men attacked a gold trader and robbed him of valuables worth Rs 37 lakh in Jetpur town of Rajkot district on Wednesday, police said. Chiman Vekaria was attacked by two robbers, who allegedly threw chili powder on his face a...

Nigeria protesters break curfew amid gunfire, chaos in Lagos

Nigerias anti-police protesters stayed on the streets in Lagos on Wednesday, breaking the government curfew following a night of chaotic violence in which demonstrators were fired upon, sparking global outrage. Shots were fired as young dem...

Gap looks at closing stores in some European countries

Gap Inc is considering closing stores in some European countries, as the apparel retailer looks to save cash while dealing with a sales slump brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and competition from fast-fashion companies. The San Francisco...

Apollo, CEO Leon Black seek outside review on his ties with Epstein

Apollo Global Management Inc and its chief executive, Leon Black, have agreed to appoint an external counsel to review his ties with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the buyout firm said on Wednesday. At a board me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020