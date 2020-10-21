Singapore records 12 imported COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 57,933

Left Menu
In all, 57,819 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospital and community facilities. Meanwhile, a new programme has been rolled out at dormitories for migrant workers to train and educate operators and residents on coronavirus infection prevention and control.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 21-10-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 15:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore has recorded 12 new imported COVID-19 cases, taking the country's caseload to 57,933, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday. All the imported cases have been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) on arrival, it said, adding that there was no new local COVID-19 case.

The four imported cases, reported on Tuesday, returned here from Indonesia, India, Germany and the United Arab Emirates, while two were from migrant workers' dormitories, the ministry said. The ministry said that the coronavirus tally has reach 57,933.

Thirty-eight active cases are in hospital while 36 are recuperating in isolated community facilities for mild symptoms. In all, 57,819 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospital and community facilities.

Meanwhile, a new programme has been rolled out at dormitories for migrant workers to train and educate operators and residents on coronavirus infection prevention and control. The Infection Prevention and Control programme aims to address the knowledge and behavioural gaps of the workers, dormitory operators and their staff members, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said.

The ministry said that the programme will help "strengthen the implementation" of safe living measures in the dormitories. These measures include wearing of masks and staggered timings when using communal facilities. The ministry said that the programme was developed after a consultation with infectious disease experts, as well as interviewing and observing migrant workers' personal hygiene and social behaviours.

