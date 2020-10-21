FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The European Union will be ready to approve new measures to support member states should economies suffer further, its vice president said, as a surge in COVID-19 cases prompts more restrictions.

* The Kremlin is not planning new lockdown measures, even as deaths in Russia hit a record daily high. * South Yorkshire in northern England will move into the very high lockdown tier on Saturday.

* Ireland's system for tracing contacts has been overwhelmed by a surge in cases, forcing the health service in recent days to advise infected individuals to identify their own close contacts and tell them to get tested. * The head of the French lower house of parliament favours postponing regional French elections slated for March 2021.

* Poland's lower house of parliament was holding an emergency session on Wednesday, as infections have doubled in less than three weeks. * Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Hungarian Justice Minister tested positive.

* Ukraine, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Slovenia and Croatia reached daily records in new cases. AMERICAS

* New York, New Jersey and Connecticut urged residents to not travel between the three states, while California said major theme parks including Disneyland would not open anytime soon. * Mexican authorities are calling on cemeteries to close to public visitors ahead of the Day of the Dead.

* Venezuela plans to vaccinate citizens with Russian and Chinese vaccines, which could arrive in December or January. * Mexico could share some liabilities arising from any adverse side effects of vaccines, but it will negotiate the issue once laboratories have finished developing the medicines.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Five people have died after getting flu shots in South Korea in the past week, raising concerns over the vaccine's safety just as the seasonal inoculation programme is expanded to head off potential COVID-19 complications.

* A city in China's Zhejiang province will offer experimental coronavirus vaccines to its residents, as China broadens an emergency use programme to people in non-priority groups. * Australia's most heavily hit state of Victoria logged a sixth consecutive day of low single digit new cases, as the state government said it was on track to announce fresh easing measures at the weekend.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iran's health minister appealed on Tuesday for more public and government support to enforce restrictions aimed at stemming a third major outbreak.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine trial in the United States is expected to resume as early as this week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration completed its review of a serious illness.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global stocks and bond yields rose as Washington moved closer to agreeing a stimulus package, pinning the dollar at its lowest for a month.

* India is working on the next stimulus package to support the economy amid positive signs of a fall in cases. * Sweden's government will run a budget deficit of 256 billion crowns ($29.34 billion) this year, smaller than previously expected as the costs of measures to fight the pandemic have proven lower than initially feared.

(Compiled by Milla Nissi, Devika Syamnath and Amy Caren Daniel; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Sriraj Kalluvila and Andrew Cawthorne)