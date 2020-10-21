Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 positive woman escapes from AIIMS, husband files missing report to deceive police

In a bizarre turn of events, a 20-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus at AIIMS here allegedly escaped from the hospital, even as her husband filed a missing person complaint despite knowing her whereabouts, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 18:26 IST
COVID-19 positive woman escapes from AIIMS, husband files missing report to deceive police
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

In a bizarre turn of events, a 20-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus at AIIMS here allegedly escaped from the hospital, even as her husband filed a missing person complaint despite knowing her whereabouts, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the woman went to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 18 as she was unwell. She got herself tested for the infectious disease and was found positive.

The hospital staff asked her to get admitted at the dedicated COVID centre, but she escaped from there, they said. Meanwhile, the woman's husband filed a police complaint alleging that his wife has gone missing, police said.

During the course of investigation, it was found that the woman, after leaving the hospital, managed to reach her rented house in Zamrudpur village in south Delhi. Fearing that she would be caught, she left for her maternal house, a senior police official said. "Her relatives, however, said that she had not reached her maternal house," he said.

The police said the woman's husband was aware that she was COVID-19 positive and had escaped from AIIMS. He filed the missing person complaint to mislead the police. "A case has been registered under IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) at the Greater Kailash Police Station.

"The matter is being investigated and teams have been formed to trace the couple," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. Once the woman is traced, more details would be clear, he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will have no right to remain on Waqf board if proved dishonest in special audit: Amantullah Khan

Former Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amantullah Khan on Wednesday said he would have no right to remain on the board if he was proved to be dishonest in the special audit looking into allegations of irregularities during his previous tenure. Kh...

Sudanese police fire tear gas to disperse hundreds gathered across the capital

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of people in demonstrations across the capital Khartoum on Wednesday, as crowds gathered to put pressure on the government to improve conditions and push ahead with reform. The ra...

Delhi police arrest illegal firearms supplier, seize 21 pistols

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested an inter-state arms trafficker and seized 21 pistols and 40 live cartridges from his possession.The accused has been booked under the Arms act.An inter-state arms trafficker has been arrested and 21 illega...

Powered air purifying respirator for healthcare providers developed

A novel powered air purifying respirator PAPR that will help healthcare personnel on COVID-19 duty overcome breathing difficulties faced while wearing PPE kits for long hours continuously has been designed and developed under a centrally-fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020