Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgium limits care home visits as COVID-19 cases increase

Health authorities said testing priority will still be given to new residents in care homes and people over age 65 in other care institutions. The Belgian government last week introduced more restrictive measures including a night-time curfew as well as closing restaurant and bars for a month.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:58 IST
Belgium limits care home visits as COVID-19 cases increase

Authorities in Belgium fear another deadly wave of coronavirus cases could soon hit care homes as the country confronts the risk of seeing its hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, leading them to restrict nursing home visits. The country of 11.5 million inhabitants recorded half of its COVID-19-related deaths in such homes during the spring wave of the pandemic. Amid a new surge in confirmed cases, new infections have been growing at an alarming rate in Belgian eldercare facilities.

In the Dutch-speaking region of Flanders infections in care homes have risen by 51 per cent and the number of deaths has doubled in the past week, according to local media quoting figures by the Flemish Agency for Care and Health. Care home employees worked during the pandemic's earlier peak with a shortage of tests, masks and protective equipment. They are now better equipped, but to keep the virus at bay, nursing home visits will now be limited until the curve of the current outbreak in Belgium flattens.

Vincent Fredericq, the general secretary of the rest homes federation, said only the same two people will be allowed to visit a home resident for a 15-day period. For the following two weeks, residents will be allowed to replace their visitors with two different people. The permitted visitors will be required to wear masks and to keep safe distance from the people they are visiting.

"It can be a bad experience for some people, but the situation in the country is serious, and we have to be careful," Frédéricq told RTL media. In the French-speaking Wallonia region of southern Belgium, nursing homes employees will be tested every week until the end of the year. The regional health minister, Christie Morreale, also announced more financial support for the homes and said extra staff will be recruited.

Belgium has reported more than 240,000 confirmed virus cases and more than 10,000 deaths during the pandemic. After keeping infections in check over the summer, the Belgian government said the country's health situation is now one of the worst in Europe. As of Wednesday, 2,969 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, including 486 in intensive care. Authorities have warned that intensive care units will hit their capacity of 2,000 beds by mid-November if new cases continue to soar at the same pace.

While younger people account for most of Belgium's current cases, more than 700 infections were registered last week among people over age 90, compared to 300 the previous week, said COVID-19 crisis center spokesman Yves Van Laethem. The exponential infection growth rate has created day-long lines at testing centers, prompting the government to stop testing people who do not show COVID-19 symptoms. Health authorities said testing priority will still be given to new residents in care homes and people over age 65 in other care institutions.

The Belgian government last week introduced more restrictive measures including a night-time curfew as well as closing restaurant and bars for a month. But many health experts think the restrictions won't be enough to contain the new wave of cases and pleaded for the reintroduction of a national lockdown. "We should not ask ourselves what should be closed; we should ask ourselves what can stay open," virologist Emmanuel Andre told Belgian broadcaster RTBF on Wednesday. He warned that Belgium would be “heading for disaster" without stricter limits.

"Today, it's easier to decide because we don't have the choice anymore," Andre said. “A lockdown is necessary. It's the only option left.".

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-O'Connor takes Giro 17th stage as top contenders stay quiet

Australian Ben OConnor won the 17th stage of the Giro dItalia, a 203-km mountain trek from Bassano del Grappa, as Joao Almeida retained the overall lead at the end of a quiet day for the top contenders on Wednesday.OConnor gave the NTT team...

Trump tends to his electoral map, Biden eyes Obama boost

President Donald Trump is hopping from one must-win stop on the electoral map to the next in the leadup to a final presidential debate that may be his last, best chance to alter the trajectory of the 2020 campaign. As Democrat Joe Biden hol...

Union Cabinet approves order modifying Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the adoption of a Home Ministry order modifying the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, that will strengthen local bodies by completing the three-tier power structure that will be directly ele...

Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film

Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time as pope while being interviewed for the feature-length documentary Francesco, which premiered Wednesday at the Rome Film Festival. The papal thumbs-up came midway through the fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020