Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hard-hit Belgium faces second COVID-19 lockdown

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said on Sunday the country was "close to a tsunami" of new infections, particularly in Brussels and the French-speaking Wallonia region. Belgian authorities play down comparisons that show Belgium as Europe's worst-hit country, saying its high population density, differing methodologies in collecting death statistics and high testing rates all make such comparisons difficult.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-10-2020 02:54 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 02:27 IST
Hard-hit Belgium faces second COVID-19 lockdown
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

Belgium could order another lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections as early as next week, a spokesman said on Wednesday, as the country grapples with a new wave of the virus potentially as serious its first last spring.

Belgium's more than 10,000 deaths mean the country of 11 million people already has among the world's highest fatality rates per capita. Like other Western European countries, it sharply curbed infections with a severe lockdown before the summer, only to see caseloads rise again sharply in recent weeks as children returned to school and the weather turned colder.

"Personally, I think it's likely that we will have another lockdown at the end of the next week if the trends do not turn around between now and then," Belgium's COVID-19 spokesman, Yves van Laethem, told the LN24 TV news channel. The government ordered bars and restaurants to close for a month from this week and imposed a night-time curfew.

Van Laethem did not say what additional restrictions a lockdown would entail, but pointed to sport and cultural activities as areas where measures could be tightened. "It is very likely that certain areas will be closed down, even if not completely," he said.

Belgium's infection rate has risen to more than 800 per 100,000 for the past 14 days, placing it second only to the Czech Republic in Europe and at nearly double the rate in France, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control says. Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said on Sunday the country was "close to a tsunami" of new infections, particularly in Brussels and the French-speaking Wallonia region.

Belgian authorities play down comparisons that show Belgium as Europe's worst-hit country, saying its high population density, differing methodologies in collecting death statistics and high testing rates all make such comparisons difficult. Still, virologists point to some missteps and issues specific to the way the country is run. A country divided by language, Belgium gives regions substantial autonomy. It has nine health ministers, making it difficult to agree on measures.

Until early October it had been without a majority government for two years. Amid political bickering, some voices pushed for further opening, and a reshuffle of the national advisory council ousted some more cautious voices.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jordan announces record daily new COVID-19 cases

Jordan on Wednesday reported 2,648 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily number since the start of the pandemic as the country faces a major outbreak with a tripling of deaths in just the last two weeks.The surge in the last month has put J...

Health News Roundup: US hit by spike in coronavirus cases; OxyContin maker Purdue to plead guilty over opioid practices and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. hit by spike in coronavirus cases rising infections strain Europes hospitalsEuropes hospital systems are at risk of buckling under the strain of soaring COVID-19 infections that put ...

Soccer-Liverpool ride luck as own goal secures win at Ajax

Liverpool beat Ajax Amsterdam 1-0 away with a fortunate own goal in their Champions League group-stage opener on Wednesday, riding their luck at times but still showing their title credentials.Ajax fullback Nicolas Tagliafico turned the bal...

Nigerian forces killed 12 peaceful protesters, Amnesty says

Amnesty International said in a report Wednesday that Nigerias security forces fired upon two large gatherings of peaceful protesters Tuesday night, killing 12 people calling for an end to police brutality. At least 56 people have died duri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020