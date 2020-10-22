India's coronavirus tally crosses 7.7 million

India's coronavirus infections rose by 55,839, taking its tally to 7.71 million, health ministry data showed on Thursday. Cases in India have dipped since a peak in September, but experts warn that infections could surge as the peak festival season approaches.

India has the world's second-highest number of infections after the United States, which has a tally of 8.3 million. Virus deaths in the south Asian nation rose by 702 in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 116,616, the ministry added.

