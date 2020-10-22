India's coronavirus tally crosses 7.7 million
India's coronavirus infections rose by 55,839, taking its tally to 7.71 million, health ministry data showed on Thursday. Virus deaths in the south Asian nation rose by 702 in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 116,616, the ministry added. (Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/)Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 10:14 IST
India's coronavirus infections rose by 55,839, taking its tally to 7.71 million, health ministry data showed on Thursday. Cases in India have dipped since a peak in September, but experts warn that infections could surge as the peak festival season approaches.
India has the world's second-highest number of infections after the United States, which has a tally of 8.3 million. Virus deaths in the south Asian nation rose by 702 in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 116,616, the ministry added.
Also Read: Asian Granito India Ltd inaugurates 15,000 sq feet AGL Export House at Morbi to boost exports
- READ MORE ON:
- Asian