Left Menu
Development News Edition

Despite pledges, Czechs face 2nd lockdown as system totters

“The surge is enormous.” Babis apologized for the huge impact the restrictions will have on everyday life but said if they were not taken “our health system would collapse between Nov 7-11.” “I apologize even for the fact that I ruled out this option in the past because I was not able to imagine it might happen,” he added.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 22-10-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 13:12 IST
Despite pledges, Czechs face 2nd lockdown as system totters
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

Czechs had been assured it wouldn't happen again. But amid a record surge of coronavirus infections that's threatening the entire health system with collapse, the Czech Republic is adopting on Thursday exactly the same massive restrictions it slapped on citizens in the spring. Prime Minister Andrej Babis had repeatedly said these measures would never return.

"We have no time to wait," Babis explained Wednesday. "The surge is enormous." Babis apologized for the huge impact the restrictions will have on everyday life but said if they were not taken "our health system would collapse between Nov 7-11." "I apologize even for the fact that I ruled out this option in the past because I was not able to imagine it might happen," he added. "Unfortunately, it has happened and now, above all, we have to protect the lives of our citizens." The measures include limits on free movement and the closure of many stores, shopping malls and hotels. They will remain in place until at least Nov 3. The Czech Republic had initially set an example with its effective and fast response when the pandemic first struck, but failed to learn from other countries' subsequent experiences and now faces the consequences.

As the pandemic struck slightly later than in western Europe, Czech authorities gained some breathing space. They used it to impose sweeping restrictions on daily life in March, and — unlike most other European countries — made mask-wearing obligatory in all public areas. In April, the country was the first, with Austria, to start to ease restrictions and — again unlike most other European countries — almost completely abandoned them in the summer.

In June, thousands declared victory over the coronavirus at a big party on Prague's medieval Charles Bridge. Babis, considered a populist leader, was jubilant and told an international conference in August that his country was the "best in COVID," despite already growing numbers of infected people. The atmosphere at Wednesday's news conference, as Babis announced the new measures, was more sober.

"What happened was somehow predicted but nobody expected its scope," Babis said. Some experts had called much earlier for strict steps.

"(Even) yesterday (would have been) late, there's a danger at every corner," Jaroslav Flegr, a professor of evolutionary biology who predicted the surge a while ago, told Czech public television. Many still remember when Babis' then health minister, Adam Vojtech, and his team proposed in August a mandatory return of masks in schools. Babis dismissed that option and fired the minister weeks later when the numbers of new infections started to grow rapidly in September.

They still are. The daily figure for new confirmed cases was a record of almost 15,000 on Wednesday. That was almost 3,000 more than the previous record, set on Tuesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Czech Republic has registered 208,915 confirmed infections, about one third of them in the past seven days, and 1,739 people have died — with a record 100 deaths registered Monday. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from 32.81 new cases per 100,000 people on Oct. 7 to 92.88 new cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany declares most of Austria, others virus risk regions

Germany issued travel warnings for Switzerland, Ireland, Poland and most of Austria on Thursday in a move aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.Like other European countries including Germany, these states have seen new infectio...

China signs pact to share year-round water data with Mekong River Commission

China on Thursday signed an agreement with the Mekong River Commission MRC to share year-round data on the flow of its portion of the vital waterway amid concern that Chinese dams may be causing drought downstream in Southeast Asia. A push ...

S.Korea sticks to flu vaccine plan despite safety fears after 13 deaths

South Korean officials refused on Thursday to suspend a seasonal influenza inoculation effort, despite growing calls for a halt, including an appeal from a key group of doctors, after the deaths of at least 13 of those vaccinated. Health au...

Sydney, Canberra to host white-ball leg of India's tour of Australia

Sydney and Canberra will host the white-ball leg of Indias tour of Australia as Cricket Australia and the New South Wales state government reaches an agreement. According to ESPN Cricinfo, Cricket Australia and the New South Wales state gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020