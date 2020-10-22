Nigeria records 37 new COVID-19 cases, says NCDC

Nigeria records 37 new COVID-19 cases, says NCDCDevdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 22-10-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 13:36 IST
Nigeria has reported thirty-seven new coronavirus infections across the country with no COVID-19-related death in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory, according to a news report by Today.
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on its official website on Wednesday.
The NCDC, however, said that 183 patients were discharged after testing negative for the virus across the country.
With the new development, the tally of infected people in the country has risen to 61,667.
The new cases were recorded in the FCT, seven in Lagos, five cases each in Taraba and Rivers.
While Adamawa recorded four cases, Kaduna had three, Anambra and Osun reported two cases each and Ogun confirmed one case.
The number of deaths in Africa from the coronavirus surpassed the 40,000 marks, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, the total deaths reported to the W.H.O. stood at 40,225, with South Africa accounting for the highest proportion in the continent with 18,656 (46.38 percent).
The other worst-affected countries are Egypt with 6,142 (15.27 percent) and Morocco with 3,027 (7.53 percent).
Only three other countries in the whole continent (Algeria, Ethiopia, and Nigeria) have reported more than 1,000 deaths. Eritrea and Seychelles are the only countries, according to the figures, not to have recorded any Covid-19-related death while Burundi (7) and Comoros (7) have recorded less than 10 deaths.
