Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czechs to get ventilators from EU as coronavirus cases soar

The Czech Republic will get 30 ventilators from the European Union and is seeking more help and equipment abroad to help grapple with the continent's worst outbreak of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:49 IST
Czechs to get ventilators from EU as coronavirus cases soar
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Czech Republic will get 30 ventilators from the European Union and is seeking more help and equipment abroad to help grapple with the continent's worst outbreak of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday. The country of 10.7 million has seen daily cases soar to nearly 15,000, and the government fears a spike in hospitalisations could overwhelm its health system within two or three weeks unless the trend is broken soon.

Hospitals were treating 4,417 coronavirus patients as of Wednesday, a four-fold increase this month, and have cut most non-urgent care. The government has sought to boost numbers of beds, equipment and personnel, including at a 500-bed field hospital in Prague, with the aim of being able to take in 15,500 COIVD-19 patients at once.

"Commission President (Ursula) von der Leyen called to tell me a little while ago that the European Commission will ... immediately supply us 30 ventilators from EU crisis stocks, and that it will connect us with other EU member states which will offer us their free capacities," Babis tweeted. "Thank you for solidarity and very quick reaction. We highly appreciate the help."

The government agreed a plan to bring a team of 28 U.S. National Guard medical staff to help in Czech hospitals, and was in talks with Germany to possibly provide 100 medical staff. "The growth (in hospitalisations) is really so strong that there is a threat of our system being overwhelmed, and we probably will not manage without this help," Health Minister Roman Prymula told a news conference.

"It is not just the capacity of our system, but, unfortunately, the medical staff, they are increasingly either infected or in quarantine." He said the government had agreed to buy 2,000 beds, of which 500 are for patients on ventilation, and secure at least 660 ventilators in total.

Apart from the EU supply, the country was talking to NATO to get more through the defence alliance, Prymula said. It has also ordered 1,500 oxygen machines.

The country's hospitals have about 1,900 standard ventilators used for COVID-19 and other patients, of which nearly half were available as of Wednesday. A crowd-funded ventilator developed by Czech scientists in the spring was granted emergency certification on Thursday.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO Africa: New rapid tests a 'game changer' against COVID

Health officials in Africa say the rollout of rapid diagnostic tests for COVID-19 could be a game changer for their fight against the coronavirus but also warned Thursday that increased testing could drive up confirmed cases on a continent ...

Ensuring comprehensive disengagement is "immediate task": India on border standoff with China

India on Thursday said that ensuring a comprehensive disengagement of troops in all the friction areas in eastern Ladakh is the immediate task, remarks that came ahead of another round of military talks with China on the border standoff. Th...

EXCLUSIVE-Sudan premier ready for Israel ties if parliament approves -sources

Sudans Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is ready to proceed with normalizing relations with Israel once a yet-to-be-formed transitional parliament has approved the step, two Sudanese government sources told Reuters on Thursday.The comments are...

Donors pledge $600m for Rohingya to meet aid shortfall

International donors pledged nearly 600 million to support displaced Rohingya on Thursday, succeeding in bridging a huge gap in funding for hundreds of thousands of refugees. Britain, the United States and European Union organized the virtu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020