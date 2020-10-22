Left Menu
Development News Edition

12 more COVID-19 deaths, 617 new cases reported in Punjab

The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 4,072 on Thursday with 12 more fatalities, while 617 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,29,693, according to a medical bulletin. There are 4,466 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin. A total of 935 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,21,155.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:43 IST
12 more COVID-19 deaths, 617 new cases reported in Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 4,072 on Thursday with 12 more fatalities, while 617 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,29,693, according to a medical bulletin. Three deaths were reported from Hoshiarpur, two each from Mohali, Ferozepur and Rupnagar and one each from Amritsar, Jalandhar and Gurdaspur, the bulletin said.

The places which reported new coronavirus cases include Hoshiarpur (94), Jalandhar (82) and Mohali (57). There are 4,466 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 935 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,21,155. Forty-seven critical patients are on ventilator support, while 103 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 24,09,686 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

14 students of IIT Guwahati selected for PMRF fellowship

Fourteen students of Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati IITG have been selected for the Prime Ministers Research Fellows PMRF scheme. The PhD students selected for the PMRF fellowship this year are pursuing research in interdisciplina...

At least 10 killed in Ivory Coast town ahead of presidential election

At least 10 people have been killed in a port town in southern Ivory Coast this week, the mayor said on Thursday, as supporters and opponents of President Alassane Ouattara trade blame for rising violence ahead of the Oct. 31 election.The a...

Cong MLAs consumed liquor during Jaipur resort stay: Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday claimed Congress MLAs consumed liquor and enjoyed in the swimming pool during their stay at a resort in Jaipur in March. He made the remarks at a by-election rally at Abdasa in Kutch district....

Bihar: Ratna Sanjay Katiyar appointed IG of Purnia range

Ratna Sanjay Katiyar, a 1998 batch Indian Police Service IPS officer, was appointed as the new Inspector General of Police IG of Purnia range, Bihar on Thursday.Katiyar has replaced Vinod Kumar who had succumbed to COVID-19. The Bihar gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020