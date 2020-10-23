Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya records highest number of COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 23-10-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 09:43 IST
Kenya records highest number of COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@MOH_Kenya)

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on October 22 has said that Kenya has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in 24 hours, according to a news report by Nation.

A total of 1,068 people tested positive from 7,556 samples, bringing the total caseload to 47,212.

From the new cases, 1,044 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners. In terms of gender distribution, the CS said that 666 are male while 402 are female. The youngest case is a six-month-old infant while the oldest is 96 years old.

The number of recovered patients in the country has risen 33,050 after 290 patients were declared cured. The CS said that 235 people were treated under the home-based care program while 55 were treated in various hospitals.

He said the death toll had risen to 870 after 12 more patients succumbed to the virus.

In terms of distribution per county, Nairobi had 305, the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Nakuru recorded 137 cases, Mombasa 74, Kisumu 60, Kericho 58, and Nandi 48.

Other counties included Uasin Gishu (48), Kakamega (47), Kilifi (34), Kisii (28) Laikipia (26), Turkana 22, and Meru (20). Kajiado and Kiambu counties reported 18 cases while Garissa had 15. Busia and Machakos reported 14 cases while West Pokot had 12.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi should speak on Chirag Paswan, COVID-19 deaths at rally: Pappu Yadav

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis rallies in Bihar on Friday, Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav said that PM Modi should speak out on Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan, joblessness and COVID-19 deaths in Bihar. PM should s...

Success is going to bring US together: Trump; Biden says country's character on ballot

President Donald Trump on Thursday asserted that success is going to bring America together, while his Democratic challenger Joe Biden said that the character of the country is on the ballot in the November 3 presidential election. Trump, r...

Celebrate Diwali with the most exclusive collection of GFTBX Rangoli Stencil Kits, available on Amazon India

- This Diwali, GFTBX bring the latest and the most exclusive collection of Rangoli Making Kit for its customers - GFTBX offers a wide range of discounts on Rangoli Stencils on Amazon India - GFTBX offers fastest delivery of Stencils across ...

Even before polls people of Bihar gave their message, all surveys show NDA govt will retain power in state: PM Modi.

Even before polls people of Bihar gave their message, all surveys show NDA govt will retain power in state PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020