Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Science News Summary

Test and trace works better when numbers are low: UK science adviser England's test and trace scheme needs improvement and it is hard to run an effective system when there are large and increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, UK chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 10:28 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. UK scientific advisor says coronavirus unlikely to be eradicated

The coronavirus will be around for "evermore" as it is unlikely it will be eradicated, a British scientist on the government's advisory committee for the pandemic said on Wednesday, although a vaccine would help improve the situation. Britain, like other countries in Europe, is currently in the grip of a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, with much of the country under local restrictions and more than 21,000 daily cases reported on Tuesday. COVID-19 complication rates far higher than for flu; open windows, partitions advised for classrooms

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus Higher complication rate with COVID-19 vs flu NASA spacecraft grabs sample of rocks from asteroid

A NASA spacecraft touched down on the rugged surface of the Bennu asteroid on Tuesday, grabbing a sample of rocks dating back to the birth of our solar system to bring home. The minivan-sized OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, built by Lockheed Martin , extended its 11-foot (3.35 m) robotic arm toward a flat patch of gravel near Bennu’s north pole and plucked the sample of rocks, the space agency's first handful of pristine asteroid rocks. Test and trace works better when numbers are low: UK science adviser

England's test and trace scheme needs improvement and it is hard to run an effective system when there are large and increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, UK chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said on Thursday. "It's undoubtedly the case that test trace and isolation becomes much more difficult to have an impact once numbers are high. So, it's much more effective when numbers are low," he said at a news conference.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People have decided that those who have a history of making Bihar 'Bimaru' will not be allowed to return: Modi's swipe at RJD-led oppn.

People have decided that those who have a history of making Bihar Bimaru will not be allowed to return Modis swipe at RJD-led oppn....

Woman goes missing from hospital after giving birth to twins

A 32-year-old woman has gone missing from a government hospital at Jawhar in Maharashtras Palghar district a few days after giving birth to twins, a police official said. The incident occurred in Patangshah Cottage Hospital, he said.The wom...

PM Modi should speak on Chirag Paswan, COVID-19 deaths at rally: Pappu Yadav

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis rallies in Bihar on Friday, Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav said that PM Modi should speak out on Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan, joblessness and COVID-19 deaths in Bihar. PM should s...

Success is going to bring US together: Trump; Biden says country's character on ballot

President Donald Trump on Thursday asserted that success is going to bring America together, while his Democratic challenger Joe Biden said that the character of the country is on the ballot in the November 3 presidential election. Trump, r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020