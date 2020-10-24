Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 Melbourne schools shut; Seoul tests hospitals

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: — South Korea has reported 77 new cases of the coronavirus, mostly from the greater capital area where officials are scrambling to stem transmissions at hospitals and nursing homes. Figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Saturday brought the country's caseload to 25,775, including 457 deaths.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 24-10-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 08:32 IST
2 Melbourne schools shut; Seoul tests hospitals

All staff and students from two schools in northeast Melbourne have been told to immediately get tested for COVID-19 after the emergence of seven new cases on Saturday. There were no deaths. Both schools will be closed for the next two weeks. Already about 800 residents in Melbourne's northern suburbs have been isolating because of the school outbreak. Warnings have been circulated to workers, including taxi drivers, who might have visited the area.

The state's death toll remained at 817 on Saturday and the national figure at 905, with only one death in the past week. The updated figures Saturday followed the city's most significant anti-lockdown protest on Friday. A “Freedom Day” rally began mid-afternoon and continued for several hours, erupting at times in violent scuffles between police and demonstrators. Protesters, many of whom did not wear masks, called for an end to lockdown restrictions.

Police arrested 16 people and handed out dozens of fines for breaches of health directives, including those that make mask-wearing compulsory and limit trips to 25 kilometers (15 miles) from home. Three police officers were injured during the protests and one was taken to a hospital.

“Police are investigating an incident where several police horses were hit in the face with a flagpole by a man. Thankfully the horses were not injured during the assaults,” a police statement said. In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: — South Korea has reported 77 new cases of the coronavirus, mostly from the greater capital area where officials are scrambling to stem transmissions at hospitals and nursing homes.

Figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Saturday brought the country's caseload to 25,775, including 457 deaths. Among the 1,484 active cases, 60 are in serious condition. Fifty-nine of the new cases were reported from densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, which has emerged as the epicenter of the outbreak since summer. Hundreds of cases have been linked to a handful of hospitals and nursing homes. Officials are testing thousands of medical workers to stem infections. Eleven of the new cases were tied to international arrivals, including passengers from the United States, the Philippines and India.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's king to consult with rulers amid talk of emergency

Malaysias King Al-Sultan Abdullah will consult with other rulers to discuss proposals by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, the palace said on Saturday after sources told Reuters the premier had asked the king to declare a state of emergency....

In Asia, U.S.'s Pompeo expected to bolster allies against China

U.S. Secretary of State of Mike Pompeo is flying to India next week to strengthen strategic ties with a nation that is locked in a military standoff with China, in Washingtons latest effort to bolster allies against Beijing. As part of an i...

PVR Cinemas Welcomes Back Movie Lovers with Film Festivals, Food, and Unlimited Fun

- Screening popular Hollywood movies from 23rd - 29th October 2020 across four cities NEW DELHI, Oct. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- PVR Cinemas, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company adds cheer to the festive season in 2020, sc...

Top Trump adviser wants more nations to field asylum claims

One of President Donald Trumps top priorities on immigration, if he wins a second term, would be to use agreements with Central American governments as models to get countries around the world to field asylum claims from people seeking refu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020