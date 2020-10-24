Aurangabad logs 121 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally at 37,225

With the addition of 121 new cases of COVID-19, the count of infections in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district has reached 37,225, an official said on Saturday. Of the latest cases recorded on Friday, 55 were from rural areas, 33 from Aurangabad city and the remaining were detected by rapid antigen tests, the official said.

As many as 34,789 patients have recovered from the infection in the district, while 1,048 persons have died of the infection so far. There are currently 1,388 active cases in the district, he added.