Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland's President Duda tests positive for coronavirus

Poland's President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus, his spokesman said on Saturday. He said the president feels well and is in isolation. Duda's diagnosis comes amid a huge surge in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and deaths in Poland, a nation that saw only very low numbers in the spring.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 24-10-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 14:41 IST
Poland's President Duda tests positive for coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@AndrzejDuda)

Poland's President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus, his spokesman said on Saturday. The spokesman, Blazej Spychalski, said on Twitter that the 48-year-old conservative leader was tested the day before and his result was positive. He said the president feels well and is in isolation.

Duda's diagnosis comes amid a huge surge in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and deaths in Poland, a nation that saw only very low numbers in the spring. The spiking infection rates are pushing the country's strained health system to the breaking point. Doctors say patients are now dying not only from COVID-19, but from other illnesses that overwhelmed hospitals are not able to treat now.

The government is preparing to open field hospitals but it is not sure where it will find the doctors and nurses to staff them. Duda on Friday visited the National Stadium in Warsaw, which is being transformed into one of the field hospitals. He also met Friday with Iga Swiatek, the 19-year-old Polish tennis player who won the French Open earlier this month.

The Polish government imposed new restrictions on Saturday that are just short of a lockdown in hopes of bringing the country's outbreak under control. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki appealed Friday to Poles to strictly observe these "serious restrictions" in order to protect lives. The appeal came as the nation of 38 million hit another daily record of new infections, over 13,600, with 153 new deaths.

Overall, Poland has recorded 4,172 virus-related deaths in the pandemic. Duda's key constitutional roles include guiding foreign policy and signing legislation. But most of the day-to-day governance is the responsibility of Morawiecki and his Cabinet.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks list of pending cases against ex, sitting MPs, MLAs

The Madhya Pradesh High Court here has directed its registry to furnish a list of pending criminal cases against former and sitting MPs and MLAs in the state within two weeks. A division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav and Justic...

4 scientists selected for Distinguished Alumnus Award of IISC

Dr Rajalakshmi Menon, a scientist, who contributed towards the indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control system, inducted into the Indian Air Force, is among the four outstanding scientists and engineers selected for the Distinguished A...

RJD manifesto for Bihar polls;10 lakh jobs, farm loan waiver

Rashtriya Janata Dal, which heads the opposition Grand Alliance coalition in the Bihar elections, released poll manifesto Saturday reiterating its promise of 10 lakh jobs and loan waiver for the farmers. The manifesto was released by Tejash...

Motor racing-Albon needs to secure his Red Bull seat, says Horner

Red Bull will look outside their current pool of contracted drivers if they decide to replace Alexander Albon as Max Verstappens team mate for 2021, according to principal Christian Horner.Speaking at the Portuguese Grand Prix, Horner made ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020