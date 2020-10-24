Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy plans further curbs as coronavirus cases hit new record

Italy reported a further record daily total of 19,644 new coronavirus cases on Saturday as the government considered further restrictions including early closures of bars and restaurants to contain a resurgence of the pandemic. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said he wants to avoid a repeat of the blanket lockdown earlier in the year.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 22:26 IST
Italy plans further curbs as coronavirus cases hit new record
According to a draft decree, public gyms and swimming pools may be closed and bars and restaurants told to shut from 6 p.m., while people will be encouraged not to travel outside their home districts. Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported a further record daily total of 19,644 new coronavirus cases on Saturday as the government considered further restrictions including early closures of bars and restaurants to contain a resurgence of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said he wants to avoid a repeat of the blanket lockdown earlier in the year. But a number of regions have imposed overnight curfews and the central government is expected to announce more measures soon. Conte pledged on Saturday to speed up help for businesses suffering in the crisis but said the weeks ahead would be very complex. "We cannot lower our guard," he added.

According to a draft decree, public gyms and swimming pools may be closed and bars and restaurants told to shut from 6 p.m., while people will be encouraged not to travel outside their home districts. Like many authorities across Europe, the Italian government is desperate not to close down the economy completely but is facing growing public anger at renewed restrictions that are being imposed to limit public gatherings.

Late on Friday, crowds in the southern city of Naples clashed with police in protest against a night-time curfew in the Campania region. Earlier in the week, overnight curfews were ordered by local governors in Campania, Lazio around the capital Rome, and Lombardy, the epicentre of the first wave where the financial capital Milan recorded more than 1,000 new cases on Saturday.

The northern region of Piedmont and Sicily in the south will follow next week and other regions are expected to match them. With public health services coming under strain, authorities have reopened temporary intensive care facilities built during the first phase. Despite this, Italy's top public health body warned on Friday services were approaching crisis point.

The mortality rate remains well below the earlier peak of more than 900 deaths in a day but it has moved up steadily, with 151 deaths reported on Saturday.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

When I bow before public, Digvijaya, Kamal Nath I'm kneeling because they don't understand humility: Shivraj

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that when he bows in front of the public, Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath say that he is kneeling because they dont understand what humility is. Chouhan said that Congres...

Gunmen storm school in Cameroon, killing at least six children

Gunmen stormed a school in Cameroon on Saturday and opened fire indiscriminately, killing at least six children and wounding about eight more in a region where separatist insurgents operate, officials and parents said. Arriving on motorbike...

Rajnath Singh reviews situation, preparedness in eastern sector at Army's Trishakti Corps in Sukna

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the Headquarters of 33 Corps at Sukna in Darjeeling and reviewed situation and preparedness in the Eastern Sector. The Defence Minister was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General M...

France recalls ambassador from Turkey

France has recalled its ambassador from Turkey on Saturday after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron he needed mental treatment over his attitude towards Muslims and Islam, Macrons office said.Presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020