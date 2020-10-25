Spain's government to decree COVID-19 state of emergency, tighten controls -local media

Spain's government to decree COVID-19 state of emergency, tighten controls -local mediaReuters | Madrid | Updated: 25-10-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 18:25 IST
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will announce a new state of emergency on Sunday in an effort to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus, local media reported.
The state of emergency will give regions, which decide on their own health matters, the backing to impose stricter measures, including curfews. (Writing by Jessica Jones Editing by Frances Kerry and Catherine Evans)
