Kenya records 6 new COVID-19 deaths making a total of 902 death cases

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 26-10-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 11:20 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@MOH_Kenya)

Kenya's total number of fatalities has raised to 902 after the death of six more COVID-19 patients, the Health Ministry has announced in its daily update on the pandemic, according to a news report by Nation.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has also reported 931 more infections following testing of 6,691 samples for the virus in the last 24 hours, raising the caseload to 49,721.

As of October 25, Kagwe said, 18 patients were in intensive care units (ICU), 49 on supplementary oxygen, and 16 in high dependency units (HDU). He added that a total of 1,198 patients had been admitted to various hospitals while 3,437 were under home-based care.

According to the ministry's report on Saturday said there were 22 patients in ICU.

Kagwe has further reported the recovery of 333 more patients, 256 at home, and 77 in hospital, raising that count to 34,209.

Of the 931 new patients, 333 were in Nairobi, 95 in Mombasa, 85 in Nakuru, 61 in Trans Nzoia, 60 in Kericho, 54 in Turkana, 39 in Kisumu, 24 in both Uasin Gishu and Kakamega, and 23 in Kiambu.

Nineteen new infections were recorded in Busia, 18 in Kitui, 16 Kajiado, 14 Machakos, 12 Kisii, 11 Garissa, nine Murang'a, seven Nyamira, and six Nandi.

Kirinyaga County recorded four more COVID-19 cases, Vihiga and Isiolo three each, Meru, Homa Bay, and Embu two each, and Kilifi, Kwale, Narok, Migori and Tharaka Nithi one each.

All but 35 of the patients were Kenyans whereas males numbered 615 and females 316. The youngest one was five months old and the oldest 90.

