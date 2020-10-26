Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran reports COVID-19 death every five minutes, hospitals struggle

Health Ministry spokesman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV on Sunday that 32,616 people had died of the disease and the number of confirmed cases had reached 568,896. Some experts have doubted the accuracy of Iran’s official coronavirus tolls.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 26-10-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 15:24 IST
Iran reports COVID-19 death every five minutes, hospitals struggle
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Copyright: Flickr

Hospitals in many Iranian provinces are running out of capacity to handle COVID-19 cases, health authorities say, with novel coronavirus now killing around 300 people a day or one person every five minutes. Authorities have complained of poor social distancing, and Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said the pandemic could cause 600 daily deaths in coming weeks if Iranians failed to respect health protocols in the Middle East's hardest-affected country.

A caption that ran on state television news said an Iranian died of novel coronavirus every five minutes, a rate that corresponds to daily death tallies reported by the authorities of just above or below 300 over the past 20 days. Health Ministry spokesman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV on Sunday that 32,616 people had died of the disease and the number of confirmed cases had reached 568,896.

Some experts have doubted the accuracy of Iran's official coronavirus tolls. A report by the Iranian parliament's research centre in April suggested that the coronavirus tolls might be almost twice as many as those announced by the health ministry. The report said that Iran's official coronavirus figures were based only on the number of deaths in hospitals and those who had already tested positive for the coronavirus.

Schools, mosques, shops, restaurants and other public institutions in Tehran have been closed since Oct. 3. As COVID-19 cases and deaths continued to hit record levels, the closure was extended until Nov. 20, state TV reported. Officials said "extreme measures and limitations" will be imposed in at least 43 counties across the country for one week, where the infection rates have been alarming. TV reported that 21 one of Iran's 31 provinces were on a coronavirus red alert.

Iran has blamed U.S. sanctions for hampering Tehran's efforts to tackle the outbreak. Washington, accusing Iran of "incompetent and deadly governance", has refused to lift sanctions that were reimposed after 2018 when Trump exited Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six powers. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Himalayan or Indus Suture Zone in Ladakh found to be tectonically active

The suture zone of the Himalayas or the Indus Suture Zone ISZ in the Ladakh region where Indian and Asian Plates are joined has been found to be tectonically active, as against current understanding that it is a locked zone.This could have ...

UK pharmacy chain Boots offers $150 COVID tests for asymptomatic people

British high-street pharmacy chain Boots said on Monday it was launching in-store COVID-19 testing at 120 pounds 156 per test for asymptomatic people, and that a 12-minute test would be launched within weeks. Boots, a ubiquitous presence in...

Priyanka Chopra practices golf 'in between shots' in Germany

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is currently shooting for her upcoming project in Germany, on Monday took out a moment to practice golf in between the shots. The 38-year-old actor who will soon be seen alongside Keanu Reeves in The Matrix 4...

Swiss health minister says new COVID-19 measures likely to last long time

New Swiss restrictions slated to be announced on Wednesday to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19 will likely be in place a long time, Health Minister Alain Berset said on Monday, as new infections hit 17,440 over the weekend.What were pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020