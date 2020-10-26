Malaysia extends partial lockdown in capital amid COVID-19 surge

Malaysia on Monday extended a partial lockdown on its capital Kuala Lumpur and the surrounding state of Selangor for another two weeks, as the country recorded the biggest jump in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

The Southeast Asian nation has seen a resurgence in infections, with the total number of cases more than doubling in the past month. The health ministry reported 1,240 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest daily rise on record.

A two-week partial lockdown announced earlier this month will be extended until Nov. 9, senior minister of security, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, told a news conference. The government has imposed curbs on movement, including the closure of schools and places of worship, though all other economic activities are allowed to operate normally.

Malaysia has reported a total of 27,805 infections, including 236 deaths.