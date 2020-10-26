Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway tightens rules on gatherings and foreign workers as virus spreads

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 26-10-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 20:46 IST
Norway tightens rules on gatherings and foreign workers as virus spreads
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Norway will impose tougher measures to combat the coronavirus following a recent rise in the number of infections, including stricter rules on private gatherings, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Monday.

The government also said it would stop exceptions to quarantine rules that foreign workers coming to work in Norway enjoyed until now. From Oct. 31, all foreign workers arriving in the Nordic country must undergo a ten-day quarantine, Solberg said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Strict action to be taken against adulterators: Rajasthan health minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said strict action will be taken against adulterators under the Pure for Sure campaign that started from Monday. He said that during the festive season complaints of adulteration increases in products ...

India sending food items to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea: MEA

India is sending 270 metric tonnes of food items to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea to alleviate the suffering of the people affected by natural calamities and the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on ...

Cricket-Injured Rohit Sharma, Ishant left out of India squad for Australia tour

Indias injured opening batsman Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Ishant Sharma have not been named for the upcoming Australia tour after the countrys cricket board BCCI announced the test and limited overs squads on Monday. India are scheduled t...

Kerala gold smuggling case: Absconding accused Rabins Hameed arrested at Kochi airport

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Monday arrested Rabins Hameed, one of the absconding accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case at the Kochi airport. He was apprehended following his arrival at Kochi International Airport from Dubai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020