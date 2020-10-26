Left Menu
Development News Edition

France reviews options for tighter COVID-19 restrictions - sources

A third source, close to the government, said those measures were among a range of options being examined and which will be presented this week to President Emmanuel Macron. But the government source said no final decision had been taken, and other options could also be chosen.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-10-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 21:27 IST
France reviews options for tighter COVID-19 restrictions - sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

French authorities are looking at a range of options for the further tightening of restrictions to try to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection, according to three sources familiar with the government's thinking.

France two weeks ago imposed a curfew that runs from 9:00 pm (1900 GMT) to 6:00 am every day, giving it some of the strictest restrictions in Europe, but since then new confirmed cases and hospitalisations have kept climbing. Two industry sources in contact with the government said measures being looked at by officials included moving the start of the curfew forward to earlier in the evening, confining people to their homes at weekends except for essential trips, and the closure of non-essential shops.

Under the scenario officials are examining, those measures would apply to the Paris region, and two other cities badly affected by the virus, Marseille and Lyon, according to the two sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. A third source, close to the government, said those measures were among a range of options being examined and which will be presented this week to President Emmanuel Macron. But the government source said no final decision had been taken, and other options could also be chosen.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Customs officials recover USD 18,600 from air passenger

The Customs department on Monday said its officials recovered USD 18,600 from a Dubai bound person who allegedly tried to smuggle the US currency by hiding it in his underwear. Based on intelligence that foreign currency was likely to be sm...

Former Telangana minister s wife dies due to post COVID-19 issues

Four days after former Telangana minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy died due to post COVID-19 complications, his wife who survived the infection,passed away due to multiple-organ failure on Monday,hospital sources said. Reddy passed away on Oc...

IIM-Bangalore s programme among top 100 in global list

The postgraduate programme in enterprise management PGPEM, offered by the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore IIM-B, has been ranked in the top 100 in the Financial Times FT EMBA 2020 ranking. Participating for the first time in this r...

Cash seized from house of BJP leader's kin, grabbed from cops

Hyderabad, Oct 26 PTI Ahead of the bypoll to the Dubbak Assembly constituency, police on Monday seized Rs 18.67 lakh in cash from the house of BJP candidate M Raghunandan Raos relative in Siddipet town apparently to influence voters. Out of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020