Soumitra Chatterjee put on indotracheal intubation

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee was put on endotracheal intubation Monday evening as his condition remained very critical, doctors attending on him said. Post intubation his health condition is stable, said the spokesperson of the private hospital in the city where he has been admitted. The 85-year-old actor's haemoglobin has gone down as has his platelet count, the spokesperson said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:52 IST
Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee was put on endotracheal intubation Monday evening as his condition remained very critical, doctors attending on him said. Post intubation his health condition is stable, said the spokesperson of the private hospital in the city where he has been admitted.

The 85-year-old actor's haemoglobin has gone down as has his platelet count, the spokesperson said. "We had to protect his airways. At 3 pm we put him on endotracheal intubation, because his consciousness was not doing well. And there were increasing chances of aspiration and secondary pneumonia.

"The medical board took a unanimous decision to protect his airway, and we did it. It went uneventful and his blood pressure is stable ... Post-intubation his condition is stable," the spokesperson said in an audio statement. According to doctors, endotracheal intubation is a medical procedure in which a tube is placed into the windpipe through the mouth or nose. In some cases, it is placed through the mouth.

The spokesperson said, "His urine output is stable, liver and cardiac functions are good. His platelet count in a cause of worry and we have consulted a haematologist. We are taking precautions to increase the platelet count". The urea in Chatterjee's blood has has gone up and so he is being administered adequate amount of fluids, the spokesperson said.

The critically acclaimed actor was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. Chatterjee, a Dada Saheb Phalke awardee, and the first Indian film personality to be conferred with the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, France's highest civilian award, had tested negative for the infection last week after which he was shifted to a non-COVID ITU.

