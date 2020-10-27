Angola records 263 new COVID-19 infections 2 death and 22 recoveries

Angola has registered a further 263 new infections, two deaths, and 22 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, according to a news report by Angola Press.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the usual update session on the pandemic, 166 were registered in Luanda, 32 in Benguela, 26 in Namibe, 14 in Cabinda, nine in Huila, seven in Kwanza Norte and the same number in Zaire, one in Lunda Norte and the same number in Cuanza Sul.

The new patients, according to Franco Mufinda, are between one and 88 years of age, 181 male and 82 female.

The deaths, he said, occurred in Benguela, involving male and female Angolan citizens, 67 and 88 years old, respectively.

The recovered cases were all registered in Luanda. The country has 9,644 positive cases, with 270 deaths, 3,530 recovered, and 5,844 active patients.

Of the active cases, 16 are in critical condition with invasive mechanical ventilation, 29 severe, 130 moderate, 402 mild, and 5,267 asymptomatic.

Also, The President of the Republic, Joao Lourenco, Monday appointed Jomo Francisco Isabel de Carvalho Fortunato as Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Environment.

In a note, the Civil House mentions that before, in another decree, the President of the Republic had dismissed Adjany da Silva Freitas Costa, from the post of Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Environment.

In a third decree, the head of the Government appointed Adjany da Silva Freitas Costa, as a consultant to the President of the Republic.