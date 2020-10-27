Left Menu
Development News Edition

Angola records 263 new COVID-19 infections 2 death and 22 recoveries

Devdiscourse News Desk | Luanda | Updated: 27-10-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 13:40 IST
Angola records 263 new COVID-19 infections 2 death and 22 recoveries
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Angola has registered a further 263 new infections, two deaths, and 22 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, according to a news report by Angola Press.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the usual update session on the pandemic, 166 were registered in Luanda, 32 in Benguela, 26 in Namibe, 14 in Cabinda, nine in Huila, seven in Kwanza Norte and the same number in Zaire, one in Lunda Norte and the same number in Cuanza Sul.

The new patients, according to Franco Mufinda, are between one and 88 years of age, 181 male and 82 female.

The deaths, he said, occurred in Benguela, involving male and female Angolan citizens, 67 and 88 years old, respectively.

The recovered cases were all registered in Luanda. The country has 9,644 positive cases, with 270 deaths, 3,530 recovered, and 5,844 active patients.

Of the active cases, 16 are in critical condition with invasive mechanical ventilation, 29 severe, 130 moderate, 402 mild, and 5,267 asymptomatic.

Also, The President of the Republic, Joao Lourenco, Monday appointed Jomo Francisco Isabel de Carvalho Fortunato as Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Environment.

In a note, the Civil House mentions that before, in another decree, the President of the Republic had dismissed Adjany da Silva Freitas Costa, from the post of Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Environment.

In a third decree, the head of the Government appointed Adjany da Silva Freitas Costa, as a consultant to the President of the Republic.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Thoothukudi: Father-son duo tortured for over 7 hours by accused cops, says CBI

The father-son duo in Tamil Nadus Thoothukudi was tortured by the accused police officials for more than seven hours, the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has said in its report filed before the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court in ...

UK PM must do more for the north of England, say lawmakers

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson must show how he will help the north of England, more than 50 of his lawmakers demanded in a letter, calling for a roadmap out of coronavirus restrictions and accelerated infrastructure projects for the ...

France's Darmanin to Turkey: Stay out of France's domestic affairs

Turkey should not meddle in Frances domestic affairs, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday, after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called for a boycott of French goods, citing French leader Emmanuel Macrons anti-Islam agenda. E...

FOREX-Dollar holds firm on COVID-19 woes and U.S. election uncertainty

The U.S. dollar clung to gains on Tuesday, but other safe-haven currencies were mostly quiet as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of next weeks U.S. election, even as worries about a second wave of COVID-19 and economic impact rose.Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020