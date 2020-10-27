Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's COVID-19 active cases stand at 6.25 lakh, lowest after 11 weeks

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Active cases of COVID-19 in the country have "drastically declined" to 6.25 lakh comprising merely 7.88 percent of the total caseload, with 35 percent of the total active infections being reported from only 18 districts as on date, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 14:20 IST
India's COVID-19 active cases stand at 6.25 lakh, lowest after 11 weeks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Active cases of COVID-19 in the country have "drastically declined" to 6.25 lakh comprising merely 7.88 percent of the total caseload, with 35 percent of the total active infections being reported from only 18 districts as on date, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The new coronavirus infections reported in a span of 24 hours have fallen below 36,500 for the first time in three months, the ministry said. The new cases were 34,884 on July 18. "With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India's steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues," the ministry underlined.

These encouraging outcomes are the result of a collaborative, focussed, and effective implementation by states and UTs under the Centre's strategy of comprehensive and consistently high countrywide testing, prompt and effective surveillance and tracking, quick hospitalization, and effective adherence of the Standard Treatment Protocol issued by the Union Government. This success also owes to the selfless service and dedication of doctors, paramedics, frontline workers, and all other COVID-19 warriors across all parts of the country, the ministry highlighted. Thirty-five percent of the total active cases in the country today are being reported from only 18 districts. "The slide inactive cases is supplemented by an exponential rise in the recoveries. The total recovered cases have crossed 72 lakhs and exceed active cases by 65,75,213 as on Tuesday.

"A total of 63,842 patients have recovered and were discharged in a span of 24 hours pushing the national recovery rate to 90.62 percent," according to the data updated at 8 am. Seventy-eight percent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs. Maharashtra is leading with more than 9,000 single day recoveries followed by Karnataka with more than 8,000 recoveries. Seventy-six percent of the new COVID-19 cases are from 10 states and UTs. Kerala and West Bengal have contributed the maximum to the new cases with more than 4,000 cases each. Maharashtra, Karnataka follows with more than 3,000 new cases.

Also, 488 case fatalities have been reported in a day. Of these, nearly 80 percent are concentrated in ten states and UTs. The deaths are below 500 for the second consecutive day, the ministry said. Maharashtra has reported the maximum single-day deaths (84 deaths).

India's case Fatality Rate stands at 1.50 percent, the ministry said. India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 79,46,429, with 36,470 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,19,502 with 488 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctors, health workers under NDMC now want 'permanent solution' for salary woes

By Joymala Bagchi Permanent solution is what health workers are anonymously demanding as a protest for pending salary continues by the resident doctors functioning under North Delhi Municipal Corporation NDMC.As per the latest development, ...

Very confident of having crowd during India-Australia Boxing Day Test at MCG: Victoria govt head

The all-pervasive COVID-19 threat notwithstanding, the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia might feature crowds with the Victoria government saying that it is very confident of having fans in the stands for the much-awaited clash. A...

IUCAA Director begins NSC Mumbai lecture by busting myths about Black Holes

Unlike being portrayed in many science-fiction movies, Black Holes dont move around sucking in objects like a vacuum cleaner. If the Sun turns into a black hole today, it wont suck the other planets the earth will still be revolving around ...

Man attacks TV actress with knife in Mumbai

A man allegedly stabbed a TV actress with a knife in suburban Andheri after she turned down his marriage proposal, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place around 9 pm on Monday in Versova area of Andheri when actress Malvi Malhotra ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020