Germany records 3 new African swine fever cases in wild boar

Three more cases of African swine fever (ASF) have been confirmed in wild boars in the eastern German region of Brandenburg, Germany’s federal agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The new discoveries bring the total number of confirmed cases to 94 since the first one on Sept.

Reuters | Hamburg | Updated: 27-10-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 19:08 IST
Three more cases of African swine fever (ASF) have been confirmed in wild boars in the eastern German region of Brandenburg, Germany’s federal agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The new discoveries bring the total number of confirmed cases to 94 since the first one on Sept. 10. All were in wild animals with no farm pigs affected.

China and other Asian pork buyers banned imports of German pork in September after the first case was confirmed, causing Chinese pork prices to surge and German prices to fall. But German pig prices have stabilised with rising sales of German pork to other EU countries which are in turn raising exports to Asia.

