Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden registered 1,870 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 23, new record high

The Health Agency has said the peak during the spring was probably much higher but not recorded due to lack of testing. Sweden's official death toll decreased with 15 cases since Friday, taking the total to 5,918 deaths.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 27-10-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 19:09 IST
Sweden registered 1,870 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 23, new record high

Sweden, whose light-touch pandemic strategy has gained global attention, registered 1,870 new coronavirus cases on October 23, the highest since the start of the pandemic, Health Agency statistics showed on Tuesday. The increase compares with a high of 1,698 daily cases recorded in late June. The Health Agency has said the peak during the spring was probably much higher but not recorded due to lack of testing.

Sweden's official death toll decreased with 15 cases since Friday, taking the total to 5,918 deaths. No explanation was given for the decrease but the death count has previously been changed after the actual cause of death has been determined. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than Nordic neighbours but lower than some larger European countries, such as Spain and Britain.

Also Read: European shares tread water after rallying on stimulus hopes

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Airtel losses narrow to Rs 763 cr in Sept quarter; company logs highest-ever quarterly revenues

Bharti Airtel, the countrys second largest telecom operator, on Tuesday reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated revenue on the back of a rise in data usage and higher realisations, helping it narrow losses in the July-September per...

Spain to hike taxes on large companies, high earners in 2021 budget

Spains left-wing government announced plans on Tuesday to raise taxes on large companies and high earners to fund increased spending on social care and infrastructure as part of its progressive agenda. With the coronavirus-battered economy ...

Music, dance can provide relief from anxiety caused by COVID-19 pandemic: VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said that music and dance can provide relief from the anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Launching the virtual festival of Parampara Series 2020-National Festival of Music and Dance organise...

NACL Industries acquires 19.7 acres land to set up agrochemical plant in Gujarat

NACL Industries Ltd on Tuesday said it has acquired 19.7 acres land in Gujarat to set up an agro-chemical manufacturing plant. In a regulatory filing, the company said its subsidiary NACL Spec-Chem Ltd NSCL has acquired the Gujarat Indust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020