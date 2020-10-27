Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico City mayor contracts coronavirus, says she has no symptoms

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, a close ally of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said on Tuesday she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus but was feeling well and had not developed symptoms of the COVID-19 disease. Writing on Twitter, Sheinbaum said she had been informed on Monday night of her positive test and would continue to work and coordinate all activities from a safe distance.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 22:28 IST
Mexico City mayor contracts coronavirus, says she has no symptoms

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, a close ally of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said on Tuesday she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus but was feeling well and had not developed symptoms of the COVID-19 disease.

Writing on Twitter, Sheinbaum said she had been informed on Monday night of her positive test and would continue to work and coordinate all activities from a safe distance. Unlike Lopez Obrador, Sheinbaum has appeared regularly in public wearing a face mask. She has been at pains to demonstrate the city government is taking the pandemic seriously.

The 58-year-old scientist is viewed by political analysts as one of the top contenders to succeed Lopez Obrador in 2024. Sheinbaum's announcement followed warnings by the government that infections were picking up in parts of the country. Late last week, the large northern border state of Chihuahua returned to the highest phase of coronavirus alert.

On Saturday, a senator from the ruling National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) died after contracting COVID-19. Earlier on Tuesday, Lopez Obrador declared three days of national mourning for victims of the disease to coincide with Day of the Dead celebrations this weekend.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Christian groups spent $280m fighting LGBT+ rights, abortion overseas

Clarifies details of bakery case in par 6 By Rachel SavageLONDON, Oct 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Right-wing U.S. groups have put more than 280 million into campaigns against LGBT rights and abortion worldwide since 2007, almost 90 mill...

Neighbours would trust India, not China: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that Indian culture and Hindu culture is not expansionist and neighbouring countries would never feel threatened by India, but they would not feel the same way about China. While Indian culture s...

WRAPUP 6-Europe enacts new curbs as COVID surges in absence of vaccine

European governments moved on Tuesday to impose new curbs to try to contain a rapid surge in coronavirus infections and provide economic balm to help businesses survive the pandemic.World leaders face an increasingly difficult task as they ...

WRAPUP 2-France warns citizens to be cautious as anger seethes in Muslim world over cartoons

France warned its citizens in several Muslim-majority countries to take extra security precautions on Tuesday as anger surged over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, and the head of Russias Chechnya region said Paris was pushing people towar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020