France reports 523 new deaths from COVID-19, highest daily toll since April

France reported 523 new deaths from coronavirus over the past 24-hours, the highest daily toll since April 22, health ministry data showed. Tuesday's death toll data included hospital deaths, which are reported on a daily basis, and 235 retirement home deaths over the past four days.

The health ministry also reported 33,417 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, from 26,711 on Monday and record 52,010 on Sunday.