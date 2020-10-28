SDMC doctor dies of COVID-19

A 41-year-old doctor working with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, officials said. The doctor was working in SDMC's Najafgarh Zone since 2008 and was posted at Maternity and Child Welfare Centre Rangpuri, Mahipal Pur and had joined COVID-19 duty since April, they said.

While on COVID-19 duty, he had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 13 and was under home isolation, a senior official said. "He had difficulty in breathing and was admitted in Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka on October 19 and further shifted to Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon on October 20, as his condition was deteriorating. He was put on ventilator, fought bravely but died today morning," the civic official said.

He belonged to Bihar's Darbhanga district, having a humble family background. He is survived by his wife, two children, aged 10 and 7 years. The doctor was the only earning member of his family and his old parents were totally dependent on him, officials said..