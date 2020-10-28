Nairobi records 556 COVID-19 positive cases in 24 hours, total cases climbs to 50833

Kenya's Ministry of Health on October 27 has announced that 556 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Nairobi alone in the past 24 hours, according to a news report by Nairobi News.

The 556 were among the day's daily tally of 836 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 from a sample size of 4,076 tested in the past 24 hours.

The new cases take the number of infections in Kenya past the 50,000-mark to hit 50,833, as fatalities from the virus also shot up to 934 after 14 more patients succumbed to the disease.

At the same time, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced that 403 patients had recovered from the disease during the same period.

250 of those who recovered were from the Home-Based Care Program while 153 were discharged from various hospitals across the country, bringing the total recoveries to 34,832.

From the 836 fresh cases, 822 are Kenyans and 14 are foreigners; 618 are males and 218 females, with the youngest being a four-month-old infant and the oldest 89 years of age.

In Nairobi, the 556 cases are from Lang'ata 295, Kibra 43, Westlands 31, Embakasi Central 22, Dagoretti North 21, Makadara 18, Ruaraka 16, Embakasi West and Kasarani 15 cases each.

Embakasi East, Embakasi South and Roysambu recorded 14 cases each, Dagoretti South 13, Embakasi North 12, Kamukunji 8, Mathare 3 and Starehe 2.