FTSE 100 hits 6-month low on lockdown fears, vaccine uncertainty

London's FTSE 100 fell to its lowest level in six months on Wednesday as investors took cash off the table on worries of more virus curbs and uncertainty over a coronavirus vaccine, with homebuilders and energy stocks leading the declines.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-10-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 13:53 IST
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

London's FTSE 100 fell to its lowest level in six months on Wednesday as investors took cash off the table on worries of more virus curbs and uncertainty over a coronavirus vaccine, with homebuilders and energy stocks leading the declines. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slipped 1.5%, dragged lower by energy, bank and industrial stocks.

The domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index lost 1.3% after a report said Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being put under pressure for a new lockdown to tackle a swiftly accelerating second wave of COVID-19 infections. Meanwhile, UK Vaccine Taskforce Chair said on Tuesday that the first generation of vaccines "is likely to be imperfect", a day after a study found that antibodies against the novel coronavirus declined rapidly in the British population during the summer.

Shares of Aston Martin jumped 15% after the company said Daimler unit Mercedes-Benz would lift its stake in the British carmaker to up to 20% by 2023.

