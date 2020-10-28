Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran parliament speaker contracts virus as infections surge

Iran's parliament speaker said Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, joining a growing list of top Iranian officials infected in the Middle East's worst outbreak. Earlier this month, he was on state TV visiting a coronavirus ward in one of capital's overwhelmed hospitals to show support. “I decided to appear in the hospital to see problems from a close distance,” Ghalibaf told local media from the ward in Tehran.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 28-10-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 16:10 IST
Iran parliament speaker contracts virus as infections surge
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

Iran's parliament speaker said Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, joining a growing list of top Iranian officials infected in the Middle East's worst outbreak. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf tweeted that he received the news after one of his colleagues tested positive for the virus. He said he would continue to carry out his duties from self-quarantine. Earlier this month, he was on state TV visiting a coronavirus ward in one of the capital's overwhelmed hospitals to show support.

"I decided to appear in the hospital to see problems from a close distance," Ghalibaf told local media from the ward in Tehran. "Supervising is the main duty of parliament." Iran emerged early on as a global epicenter of the pandemic and has struggled to stop the virus's rapid spread. The government, desperate to salvage an economy reeling from severe American sanctions, has been loath to order business closures even as infection rates reach new heights. Iran's outbreak has reportedly killed over 32,000 people, the highest toll in the Middle East, and dozens of top officials have fallen ill. At least 30 lawmakers have tested positive in recent months, according to local media, and a senior adviser to the country's supreme leader has died. Earlier this month, the head of the country's atomic energy organization and the vice president in charge of budget and planning both contracted the virus.

Iran's former parliament speaker, Ali Larijani, tested positive for the virus in April and returned to work after convalescing for three weeks. Ghalibaf took over his post in early June. As infections surge, filling the country's hospitals and driving up its death toll, Iran's parliament has continued to hold regular sessions. Lawmakers wear masks but tend not to practice social distancing. When President Hassan Rouhani decided to skip a parliamentary vote this fall out of concern for his health, he faced intense backlash from hard-line lawmakers who demanded he attend regardless.

The timing of the pandemic has proved disastrous for Iran's economy, which is buckling under US sanctions re-imposed in 2018 after the Trump administration withdrew from the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

A hunt across the border - indigenous rights in case before Canada's Supreme Court

By Jack Graham TORONTO, Oct 28 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In Canadas British Columbia, the mountainous West Kootenay region forms a rare inland temperate rainforest, where the Sinixt tribe has hunted game, fished for salmon and picked ber...

IL&FS Securities Services pays Rs 7.8 lakh to settle case with Sebi

ILFS Securities Services Ltd has settled with markets regulator Sebi a case of alleged violation of market norms in respect of its risk participation arrangement with ILFS Financial Services Ltd. The firm paid Rs 7.8 lakh towards settlement...

Around 25,000 people to watch Boxing Day Test between India-Australia at MCG

Cricket Australia, the Melbourne Cricket Club, manager of the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG, and the Victorian Government on Wednesday announced a new three-year venue hire agreement for the MCG, starting with the 31st consecutive Boxing Day...

Jailed for protesting, Belarus basketball star speaks out for political change

Belarus basketball star Yelena Leuchanka has twice represented her country at the Olympic Games, but until this year she had always stayed out of politics. That changed abruptly when her country was engulfed by protests. When she joined a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020