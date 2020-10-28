Left Menu
Development News Edition

Number of COVID patients hospitalized in Hungary reaches new high

Soccer matches have been held with spectators in stadiums nationwide. The government has raised fines for those violating rules on wearing masks as daily new infections and the death toll rise.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 28-10-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 17:19 IST
Number of COVID patients hospitalized in Hungary reaches new high

The number of coronavirus patients being treated in hospitals in Hungary rose above 3,000 for the first time on Wednesday, as the country prepared to hold a UEFA Champions League game in front of thousands of spectators later in the day. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has refrained from imposing tight restrictions on mass events so far, with schools operating as normal and shops open. Soccer matches have been held with spectators in stadiums nationwide.

The government has raised fines for those violating rules on wearing masks as daily new infections and the death toll rise. But Orban is seeking to avoid a repeat of a spring lockdown that sent the economy crashing by 13.6% in the second quarter. On Wednesday, Hungarian team Ferencvaros will play Ukraine's Dinamo Kiev in front of more than 5,000 spectators, after UEFA decided to allow the partial return of spectators for UEFA matches where local laws permit.

The number of spectators is capped at 30% of the stadium capacity. Social distancing and wearing of masks is mandatory. The National Medical Chamber called on the government on Tuesday to limit the opening hours of restaurants, reintroduce special shopping hours for the elderly and tighten rules further on mask wearing.

"If this is not implemented, we will soon have to face ... potentially several thousands of new infections on a daily basis and hundreds of people dying every day," it said. The government did not reply to Reuters questions on Wednesday.

"We are examining the Chamber's proposals," Surgeon General Cecilia Muller told a briefing. She said the healthcare system was prepared to handle the rising number of patients, and capacities were not being stretched. On Wednesday, the total number of cases rose to 65,933 in the country of 10 million, with 43 new deaths taking the total toll to 1,578. There are 3,166 coronavirus patients in hospitals, with 263 on ventilators.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro dips on French lockdown fears, U.S. vote drives volatility gauges up

The dollar rose against the euro on prospects of a national coronavirus lockdown in France, with implied volatility gauges in the common currency and the yen hitting multi-month highs as traders positioned for next weeks U.S. election. The ...

Israel extend science accords into West Bank settlements

The United States and Israel amended a series of scientific cooperation agreements on Wednesday to include Israeli institutions in the West Bank, a step that further blurs the status of settlements widely considered illegal under internatio...

Mastercard profit falls as pandemic hits spending volumes

Mastercard Inc reported a 28 slump in quarterly profit on Wednesday as fewer people used its cards to shop, travel and pay bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.Net income fell to 1.5 billion, or 1.51 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept...

RBL Bank Q2 net profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 144 crore

Private sector lender RBL Bank on Wednesday reported over two-fold jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 144 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 54 crore in the same quarter previous fis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020