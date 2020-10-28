Following is a summary of current health news briefs. U.S. COVID-19 cases soar as Pence's staff at White House test positive

A new coronavirus outbreak at the White House involving Vice President Mike Pence's staff comes as the United States reported a near-record number of new cases on Saturday. The United States reported 79,852 new infections on Saturday, close to the previous day's record of 84,244 new cases. Hospitalizations are also rising and have hit a two-month high and deaths are also trending upwards, according to a Reuters tally. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi) Number of COVID patients hospitalized in Hungary reaches new high

The number of coronavirus patients being treated in hospitals in Hungary rose above 3,000 for the first time on Wednesday, as the country prepared to hold a UEFA Champions League game in front of thousands of spectators later in the day. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has refrained from imposing tight restrictions on mass events so far, with schools operating as normal and shops open. Soccer matches have been held with spectators in stadiums nationwide. Sanofi, GSK to supply vaccine doses to WHO-backed alliance

French drugmaker Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline will supply 200 million doses of their COVID-19 candidate vaccine to a global inoculation scheme backed by the World Health Organization. There is no internationally-approved treatment against COVID-19, which has killed more than 1.16 million people, and the two companies' vaccine is still undergoing phase 1 and 2 trials, from which first results are expected by late November or early December. Russia's coronavirus situation continuing to deteriorate, says deputy PM

The coronavirus situation in Russia is continuing to deteriorate, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told a meeting on Wednesday of senior government officials and President Vladimir Putin. Golikova said there was a critical situation in 16 Russian regions, where hospital beds were at more than 90% of capacity. UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas

A COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out in Britain for some people before Christmas but an early 2021 launch is more likely, the woman responsible for procuring possible jabs in Britain said on Wednesday. "If the first two vaccines, or either of them, show that they are both safe and effective, I think there is a possibility that vaccine roll out will start this side of Christmas, but otherwise I think it's more realistic to expect it to be early next year," Kate Bingham said on BBC television. U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug

The U.S. government will pay as much as $1.19 billion to Eli Lilly and Co to secure nearly 1 million doses of its experimental COVID-19 antibody treatment, a drug similar to a treatment that U.S. President Donald Trump received. Lilly will start delivering 300,000 doses of the treatment, for which it is being paid $375 million, within two months of receiving an emergency use authorization from the U.S. health regulator, the company said. Germany and France prepare new lockdowns as COVID sweeps Europe

Germany and France prepared to announce restrictions approaching the level of last spring's blanket lockdowns on Wednesday as COVID deaths across Europe rose almost 40% in a week, sending financial markets sharply lower on fears of the likely costs. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to meet state premiers to discuss closing restaurants and bars but keeping schools and nurseries open, while allowing people to go out in public only with members of their own household. Merkel plans circuit-break lockdown as German virus cases surge

Chancellor Angela Merkel will press regional leaders on Wednesday to agree to a partial lockdown in Germany which would see restaurants and bars closed but keep schools open, a draft document seen by Reuters said. The drastic measures, to take effect from Nov. 4, are aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus in Europe's biggest economy as the number of new cases hit a record high. Tunisia says COVID spread 'very dangerous' with new curbs expected

Tunisia said on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic had become "very dangerous" with 2,125 new infections and 52 deaths recorded in the past 48 hours, and new restrictions were expected to be announced within hours. The total death toll now exceeds 1,150 with 55,000 cases and medical sources told Reuters intensive care units in most state hospitals had reached maximum capacity. U.S. pharmacies attract new flu shot customers as coronavirus surges

Walmart Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, CVS Health Corp and Rite Aid Corp have told Reuters demand for flu shots at their U.S. pharmacies is up sharply - in some cases double from last year - as people try to protect themselves from influenza in the midst of a worsening COVID-19 pandemic.The pharmacies are giving millions more flu shots than they have in past years, filling a gap from COVID-19 wary consumers who are avoiding the doctor's office. The gains represent millions of dollars in potential profit. U.S. public health officials have been urging Americans for months to inoculate themselves against the flu, which kills about 60,000 people a year, warning of a potential "twindemic" of influenza and the novel coronavirus that could overwhelm hospitals this winter.